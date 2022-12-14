John A Dunn The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, today named industry veteran John Dunn as President, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), effective in January 2023.

NOVI, Mich., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, today named industry veteran John Dunn as President, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), effective in January 2023. In his new role, Mr. Dunn will be responsible for all aspects of the business, working with his senior leadership team to guide the strategic vision of the business unit and overseeing its implementation.

“We are pleased to welcome John to The Shyft Group and we’re confident that his breadth of leadership experience and ability to successfully drive profitable growth will be integral in strengthening the long-term strategic vision of our FVS business,” said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer. “John places a strong focus on the customer, which fits the Shyft approach to deliver the best solution for each customer’s needs.”

Mr. Dunn brings extensive experience in manufacturing growth, operational improvement, customer relations, and full product development, having most recently served as the President and CEO, North and South America of Plastic Omnium, Clean Energy Systems. Previously, Mr. Dunn held various leadership positions at Brose including President, North America, with a focus on growing the North American business, driving sales and managing their manufacturing footprint.

Mr. Dunn serves on the Original Equipment Supplier Association (OESA) Board; the General Motors Supplier Council; the Nissan Supplier Council; and is a board member for the Focus: HOPE organization of Detroit. He holds a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Wisconsin and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University.

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,800 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $992 million in 2021. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

