Reports Q1 sales of $243 million, growth of 18% versus prior year; Significant year-over-year profitability improvement

Deployed $15 million of capital in the quarter towards share repurchases, capital expenditures and regular dividends

Reaffirms 2023 sales and profit outlook in dynamic operating environment

NOVI, Mich., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (“Shyft” or the “Company”), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets, today reports operating results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

For the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022:

Sales of $243.4 million, an increase of $36.5 million, or 17.7%, from $206.9 million.

Net income of $1.7 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to a loss of $3.9 million, or loss of $0.11 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.8 million, or 4.4% of sales, an increase of $11.4 million, from a loss of $0.6 million, or 0.3% of sales; Results include $8.5 million of EV development costs versus $4.4 million in the prior year.

Adjusted net income of $4.3 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $2.1 million, or loss of $0.06 per share in the prior year.

Consolidated backlog of $667.4 million as of March 31, 2023, down 47.6%, compared to $1.3 billion as of March 31, 2022 as backlog continues to return to normalized levels.

Operating cash flow of $5.9 million, up $33.7 million, compared to an outflow of $27.8 million in the prior year.

Blue Arc™ EV Solutions completed California Air Resources Board (CARB) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) testing and received certifications for its Class 3, 4 and 5 all-electric delivery vehicles.

“Our team was able to generate increased revenues and improve profitability as we accomplished strategic milestones that will drive future growth,” said Daryl Adams, President and CEO. “Blue Arc EV delivery vehicles received CARB and EPA certifications, which included our Class 3 EV achieving a 225-mile city driving range. This new benchmark exceeds the minimum requirements of our fleet customers.”

First Quarter 2023 Business Segment Highlights

For the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022:

Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS)

Sales of $159.4 million, an increase of $46.7 million, or 41.5%, from $112.7 million primarily driven by improved chassis supply and favorable growth in truck body as a result of prior year expansion efforts.

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.5 million, or 7.8% of sales, an increase of $13.4 million, from a loss of $0.9 million, or 0.8% of sales.

Segment backlog of $584.9 million as of March 31, 2023, down 49.1% compared to $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2022, driven by production improvements.

Awarded contracts to upfit 18,500 vehicles for commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) use with production beginning mid-2023.

Specialty Vehicles (SV)

Sales of $87.2 million, a decrease of $7.0 million, or 7.4%, from $94.2 million a year ago due to softer motorhome chassis demand offset by strength in service bodies.

Adjusted EBITDA of $13.9 million, or 15.9% of sales, an increase of $3.8 million, from $10.1 million, or 10.7% of sales.

Segment backlog of $82.5 million as of March 31, 2023, down 33.5% compared to $124.0 million as of March 31, 2022, primarily driven by softness in motorhome chassis.

Opened Tennessee operations for growing service body, police car upfit and accessory business, which has access to new chassis pools along with expanded dealer sales and support.

Disciplined Capital Allocation

“Our overall financial strength, coupled with positive cash generation in the quarter, allows us to continue to remain flexible with our capital allocation strategy while efficiently investing in growth. We remain committed to investing in the transformational Blue Arc™ EV development program while continuing to deploy capital to improve shareholder returns over time,” said Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer.

The Company deployed $15.1 million of capital in the quarter with the following actions:

Repurchased $8.8 million of stock with $233 million remaining under our existing repurchase authorization.

Funded $4.4 million of capital expenditures.

Paid regular dividends of $1.9 million reflecting a dividend of $0.05 per share.

2023 Financial Outlook

“We are pleased with our first quarter results and core business performance in this dynamic operating environment. We remain cautious in the short term given mixed demand signals. Our teams remain agile and flexible to help drive cost efficiency and growth across the business, which positions us to reaffirm our 2023 outlook at this time,” said Douyard.

Outlook for full-year 2023, notwithstanding further changes in the operating environment, is as follows:

Sales to be in the range of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $70 to $100 million

Net income of $28 to $50 million, with an income tax rate of approximately 25%

Earnings per share of $0.77 to $1.39

Adjusted earnings per share of $0.98 to $1.60

Capital expenditures of approximately $35 million

Free cash flow conversion ratio as a percent of net income greater than 100%

Strategic Outlook

“We are pleased with the momentum of Blue Arc’s EV program development with production on track for the second half of the year,” said Adams. “We like our leadership position in the attractive last-mile delivery and infrastructure end-markets, which positions the Company to outperform over the long term.”

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 4,200 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $1.0 billion in 2022. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com.

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,378 $ 11,548 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $255 and $246 120,141 115,742 Contract assets 60,094 86,993 Inventories 109,308 100,161 Other receivables – chassis pool agreements 16,112 19,544 Other current assets 4,908 11,779 Total current assets 317,941 345,767 Property, plant and equipment, net 73,939 70,753 Right of use assets – operating leases 54,931 53,386 Goodwill 48,880 48,880 Intangible assets, net 48,126 49,078 Net deferred tax asset 10,390 10,390 Other assets 2,805 2,227 TOTAL ASSETS $ 557,012 $ 580,481 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 107,807 $ 124,309 Accrued warranty 6,183 7,161 Accrued compensation and related taxes 16,038 14,434 Contract liabilities 7,719 5,255 Operating lease liability 11,576 10,888 Other current liabilities and accrued expenses 14,404 19,452 Short-term debt – chassis pool agreements 16,112 19,544 Current portion of long-term debt 183 189 Total current liabilities 180,022 201,232 Other non-current liabilities 9,557 10,033 Long-term operating lease liability 45,251 44,256 Long-term debt, less current portion 65,224 56,266 Total liabilities 300,054 311,787 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value: 2,000 shares authorized (none issued) – – Common stock, no par value : 80,000 shares authorized; 34,915 and 35,066 outstanding 89,260 92,982 Retained earnings 167,629 175,611 Total The Shyft Group, Inc. shareholders’ equity 256,889 268,593 Non-controlling interest 69 101 Total shareholders’ equity 256,958 268,694 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 557,012 $ 580,481





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Sales $ 243,439 $ 206,883 Cost of products sold 200,515 180,952 Gross profit 42,924 25,931 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,949 4,927 Selling, general and administrative 32,289 26,552 Total operating expenses 39,238 31,479 Operating income (loss) 3,686 (5,548 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (1,648 ) (154 ) Other income (expense) 70 (35 ) Total other income (expense) (1,578 ) (189 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 2,108 (5,737 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 430 (1,885 ) Net income (loss) 1,678 (3,852 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 32 – Net income (loss) attributable to The Shyft Group, Inc. $ 1,710 $ (3,852 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.05 (0.11 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.05 (0.11 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 35,058 35,108 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 35,340 35,108

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,678 $ (3,852 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 3,864 2,969 Non-cash stock based compensation expense 1,827 1,648 (Gain) on disposal of assets – (10 ) Changes in accounts receivable and contract assets 22,500 (5,012 ) Changes in inventories (9,147 ) (24,072 ) Changes in accounts payable (16,920 ) 7,594 Changes in accrued compensation and related taxes 419 (7,966 ) Changes in accrued warranty (978 ) (326 ) Changes in other assets and liabilities 2,644 1,243 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,887 (27,784 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4,469 ) (5,514 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 25 29 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (500 ) – Net cash used in investing activities (4,944 ) (5,485 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 40,000 45,000 Payments on long-term debt (31,000 ) (10,000 ) Payments of dividends (1,878 ) (1,886 ) Purchase and retirement of common stock (8,765 ) (26,789 ) Exercise and vesting of stock incentive awards (3,470 ) (6,523 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,113 ) (198 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,170 ) (33,467 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,548 37,158 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 7,378 $ 3,691

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 (in thousands of dollars)

Business Segments Fleet Vehicles Specialty Eliminations & & Services Vehicles Other Consolidated Fleet vehicle sales $ 147,279 $ – $ – $ 147,279 Motorhome chassis sales – 27,960 – 27,960 Other specialty vehicles sales – 54,697 (3,181 ) 51,516 Aftermarket parts and accessories sales 12,154 4,530 – 16,684 Total Sales $ 159,433 87,187 $ (3,181 ) $ 243,439 $ Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,473 $ 13,852 $ (15,537 ) $ 10,788

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 (in thousands of dollars)

Business Segments Fleet Vehicles Specialty Eliminations & & Services Vehicles Other Consolidated Fleet vehicle sales $ 103,142 $ – $ – $ 103,142 Motorhome chassis sales – 44,891 – 44,891 Other specialty vehicles sales – 44,706 – 44,706 Aftermarket parts and accessories sales 9,555 4,589 – 14,144 Total Sales $ 112,697 $ 94,186 $ – $ 206,883 Adjusted EBITDA $ (871 ) $ 10,099 $ (9,871 ) $ (643 )

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)

Period End Backlog (amounts in thousands of dollars)

Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Fleet Vehicles and Services $ 584,933 $ 736,690 $ 915,135 $ 1,000,021 $ 1,148,700 Motorhome Chassis 28,180 35,471 49,769 62,811 61,297 Other Specialty Vehicles 54,210 60,417 78,794 72,058 62,406 Aftermarket Parts and Accessories 88 135 206 293 296 Total Specialty Vehicles 82,478 96,023 128,769 135,162 123,999 Total Backlog $ 667,411 $ 832,713 $ 1,043,904 $ 1,135,183 $ 1,272,699

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP measures are calculated by excluding items that we believe to be infrequent or not indicative of our underlying operating performance, as well as certain non-cash expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA as income from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring charges, acquisition related expenses and adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, and other gains and losses not reflective of our ongoing operations.

We present the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA enables investors to better understand our operations by removing items that we believe are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe this measure to be useful to improve the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as to show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. We believe that presenting this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our historical performance. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to that measure, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained in the absence of this disclosure.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources to our segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also used, along with other financial and non-financial measures, for purposes of determining annual incentive compensation for our management team and long-term incentive compensation for certain members of our management team.

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, The Shyft Group, Inc. 2023 % of sales 2022 % of sales Net income (loss) $ 1,678 0.7 % $ (3,852 ) (1.9 %) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 32 – Add (subtract): Restructuring and other related charges 62 107 Acquisition related expenses and adjustments 291 216 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,827 1,648 Legacy legal items 956 – Tax effect of adjustments (585 ) (255 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 4,261 1.8 % $ (2,136 ) (1.0 %) Net income (loss) $ 1,678 0.7 % $ (3,852 ) (1.9 %) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 32 – Add (subtract): Depreciation and amortization 3,864 2,969 Income tax expense (benefit) 430 (1,885 ) Interest expense 1,648 154 EBITDA $ 7,652 3.1 % $ (2,614 ) (1.3 %) Add: Restructuring and other related charges 62 107 Acquisition related expenses and adjustments 291 216 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,827 1,648 Legacy legal matters 956 – Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,788 4.4 % $ (643 ) (0.3 %) Diluted net earnings (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ (0.11 ) Add (subtract): Acquisition related expenses and adjustments 0.01 0.01 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.05 0.05 Legacy legal matters 0.03 – Tax effect of adjustments (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted net earnings (loss) per share $ 0.12 $ (0.06 )





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)