Reports Q4 sales of $302 million, growth of 9% versus prior year; Achieved record full year sales of $1.0 billion

Remain on target for Blue Arc Electric Vehicle (EV) production in the second half of 2023

Introduce 2023 outlook with sales of $1.0 to $1.2 billion; Adjusted EBITDA of $70 to $100 million, up 20% year-over-year at the midpoint

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (“Shyft” or the “Company”), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets, today reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year ending December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights1

For the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:

Sales of $302.0 million, an increase of $24.7 million, or 8.9%, from $277.3 million

Income from continuing operations of $17.8 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to $20.5 million, or $0.56 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $30.7 million, or 10.2% of sales, an increase of $4.1 million, from $26.6 million, or 9.6% of sales; Results include $7.6 million of EV development costs versus $4.0 million in the prior year

Adjusted net income of $20.5 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $20.2 million, or $0.56 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021

Consolidated backlog of $832.7 million as of December 31, 2022, down $130.9 million, or 13.6%, compared to $963.6 million as of December 31, 2021

Full-Year 2022 Financial Highlights1

For the full-year 2022 compared to the full-year 2021:

Sales of $1.0 billion, an increase of $35.4 million, or 3.6%, from $991.8 million

Income from continuing operations of $36.6 million, or $1.03 per share, compared to $70.0 million, or $1.91 per share; The current year reflects an effective income tax rate of 16.8%

Adjusted EBITDA of $70.8 million, or 6.9% of sales, a decrease of $37.3 million, from $108.1 million, or 10.9% of sales; Results include $26.9 million of EV development costs versus $6.4 million in the prior year

Adjusted net income of $44.5 million, or $1.25 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $75.0 million, or $2.08 per share in 2021

Net leverage ratio of 0.93x times adjusted EBITDA as of December 31, 2022

“I am proud of the Shyft Group team’s ability to execute and close out the year strong, with solid growth in sales and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter. We overcame dynamic challenges in our supply chain and inflationary pressures, remaining nimble and responsive to the needs of our customers while taking advantage of opportunities to invest in future growth,” said Daryl Adams, President and CEO.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Business Segment Financial Highlights

Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS)

Sales were $212.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 16.6% or $30.3 million year over year

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 5.6% to $27.7 million, or 13.0% of sales, compared to $26.2 million, or 14.4% of sales, a year ago

Segment backlog was $736.7 million as of December 31, 2022, down 14.3% compared to $859.4 million as of December 31, 2021

Specialty Vehicles (SV)

Sales were $93.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 1.5%, from $94.7 million a year ago

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $15.9 million, or 17.1% of sales, an increase of $5.6 million, or 55.2%, from $10.3 million, or 10.8% of sales, a year ago

Segment backlog was $96.0 million as of December 31, 2022, down 7.8% compared to $104.1 million as of December 31, 2021

2023 Financial Outlook

“We are focused on delivering improved profitability in 2023. Current uncertainty surrounding broader macroeconomic conditions has led us to take a cautious approach to our outlook,” said Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer. “Our balance sheet strength and ample liquidity provide financial flexibility to fund operations and growth investments.”

Guidance for full-year 2023, notwithstanding further changes in the operating environment, is as follows:

Sales to be in the range of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $70 to $100 million

Net income of $28 to $50 million, with an income tax rate of approximately 25%

Earnings per share of $0.77 to $1.38

Adjusted earnings per share of $0.97 to $1.59

Capital expenditures of approximately $35 million

Free cash flow conversion ratio as a percent of net income greater than 100%

Adams concluded, “Our Blue Arc EV timeline remains on track with vehicle production planned for the second half of the year. We are differentiating the Shyft Group by investing in transformative initiatives that will deliver meaningful long-term growth and value for our customers and shareholders.”

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,548 $ 37,158 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $246 and $187 115,742 87,262 Contract assets 86,993 21,483 Inventories 100,161 67,184 Other receivables – chassis pool agreements 19,544 9,926 Other current assets 11,779 10,813 Total current assets 345,767 233,826 Property, plant and equipment, net 70,753 61,057 Right of use assets – operating leases 53,386 43,316 Goodwill 48,880 48,880 Intangible assets, net 49,078 52,981 Net deferred tax asset 10,390 4,880 Other assets 2,227 2,927 TOTAL ASSETS $ 580,481 $ 447,867 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 124,309 $ 82,442 Accrued warranty 7,161 5,975 Accrued compensation and related taxes 14,434 19,064 Contract liabilities 5,255 988 Operating lease liability 10,888 7,934 Other current liabilities and accrued expenses 19,452 9,256 Short-term debt – chassis pool agreements 19,544 9,926 Current portion of long-term debt 189 252 Total current liabilities 201,232 135,837 Other non-current liabilities 10,033 8,108 Long-term operating lease liability 44,256 36,329 Long-term debt, less current portion 56,266 738 Total liabilities 311,787 181,012 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value: 2,000 shares authorized (none issued) – – Common stock, no par value : 80,000 shares authorized; 35,066 and 35,416 outstanding 92,982 95,375 Retained earnings 175,611 171,379 Total The Shyft Group, Inc. shareholders’ equity 268,593 266,754 Non-controlling interest 101 101 Total shareholders’ equity 268,694 266,855 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 580,481 $ 447,867









The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 302,011 $ 277,300 $ 1,027,164 $ 991,792 Cost of products sold 243,723 225,985 846,731 792,527 Gross profit 58,288 51,315 180,433 199,265 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,783 4,237 25,324 8,541 Selling, general and administrative 29,155 28,027 107,600 106,672 Total operating expenses 34,938 32,264 132,924 115,213 Operating income 23,350 19,051 47,509 84,052 Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,079 ) (104 ) (2,833 ) (414) Other income (expense) (408 ) 99 (750 ) 842 Total other income (expense) (1,487 ) (5 ) (3,583 ) 428 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 21,863 19,046 43,926 84,480 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,022 (1,446 ) 7,368 14,506 Income from continuing operations 17,841 20,492 36,558 69,974 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes – 100 – 181 Net income 17,841 20,592 36,558 70,155 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest – 128 – 1,230 Net income attributable to The Shyft Group, Inc. $ 17,841 $ 20,464 $ 36,558 $ 68,925 Basic earnings per share Continuing operations $ 0.51 $ 0.58 $ 1.04 $ 1.94 Discontinued operations – – – 0.01 Basic earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.58 $ 1.04 $ 1.95 Diluted net earnings per share Continuing operations $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 1.03 $ 1.91 Discontinued operations – – – – Diluted earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 1.03 $ 1.91 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 35,067 35,341 35,073 35,333 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 35,443 36,185 35,494 36,097









The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 36,558 $ 70,155 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 14,774 11,536 Non-cash stock based compensation expense 7,619 8,745 Deferred income taxes (5,510 ) 880 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 826 (110 ) Changes in accounts receivable and contract assets (93,989 ) (34,522 ) Changes in inventories (32,977 ) (20,756 ) Changes in accounts payable 41,302 34,954 Changes in accrued compensation and related taxes (4,630 ) 1,930 Changes in accrued warranty 1,186 53 Changes in other assets and liabilities 15,998 1,324 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (18,843 ) 74,009 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (20,564 ) (23,002 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 148 22 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired – 904 Net cash used in investing activities (20,416 ) (22,076 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 145,000 45,000 Payments on long-term debt (89,000 ) (67,400 ) Payments of debt issuance costs – (1,360 ) Payments of dividends (7,148 ) (3,551 ) Purchase and retirement of common stock (26,789 ) (3,348 ) Issuance and vesting of stock incentive awards (8,414 ) (2,949 ) Purchase of non-controlling interest – (2,162 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 13,649 (35,770 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (25,610 ) 16,163 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 37,158 20,995 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 11,548 $ 37,158









The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands of dollars) Business Segments Fleet Vehicles Specialty Eliminations & & Services Vehicles Other Consolidated Fleet vehicle sales $ 202,257 $ – $ – $ 202,257 Motorhome chassis sales – 37,030 – 37,030 Other specialty vehicles sales – 51,562 (4,148 ) 47,414 Aftermarket parts and accessories sales 10,658 4,652 – 15,310 Total Sales $ 212,915 $ 93,244 $ (4,148 ) $ 302,011 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,704 $ 15,905 $ (12,924 ) $ 30,685





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands of dollars) Business Segments Fleet Vehicles Specialty Eliminations & & Services Vehicles Other Consolidated Fleet vehicle sales $ 172,240 $ – $ – $ 172,240 Motorhome chassis sales – 49,500 – 49,500 Other specialty vehicles sales – 40,562 – 40,562 Aftermarket parts and accessories sales 10,364 4,634 – 14,998 Total Sales $ 182,604 $ 94,696 $ – $ 277,300 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,246 $ 10,251 $ (9,912 ) $ 26,585









The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands of dollars) Business Segments Fleet Vehicles Specialty Eliminations & & Services Vehicles Other Consolidated Fleet vehicle sales $ 605,253 $ – $ – $ 605,253 Motorhome chassis sales – 175,030 – 175,030 Other specialty vehicles sales – 191,882 (6,483 ) 185,399 Aftermarket parts and accessories sales 41,750 19,732 – 61,482 Total Sales $ 647,003 $ 386,644 $ (6,483 ) $ 1,027,164 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,719 $ 54,413 $ (49,339 ) $ 70,793









The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands of dollars) Business Segments Fleet Vehicles Specialty Eliminations & & Services Vehicles Other Consolidated Fleet vehicle sales $ 624,874 $ – $ – $ 624,874 Motorhome chassis sales – 168,166 – 168,166 Other specialty vehicles sales – 145,134 – 145,134 Aftermarket parts and accessories sales 34,558 19,060 – 53,618 Total Sales $ 659,432 $ 332,360 $ – $ 991,792 Adjusted EBITDA $ 108,621 $ 32,668 $ (33,223 ) $ 108,066









The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)

Period End Backlog (amounts in thousands of dollars) Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Fleet Vehicles and Services $ 736,690 $ 915,135 $ 1,000,021 $ 1,148,700 $ 859,442 Motorhome Chassis 35,471 49,769 62,811 61,297 54,583 Other Specialty Vehicles 60,417 78,794 72,058 62,406 49,407 Aftermarket Parts and Accessories 135 206 293 296 127 Total Specialty Vehicles 96,023 128,769 135,162 123,999 104,117 Total Backlog $ 832,713 $ 1,043,904 $ 1,135,183 $ 1,272,699 $ 963,559





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP measures are calculated by excluding items that we believe to be infrequent or not indicative of our underlying operating performance, as well as certain non-cash expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA as income from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring charges, acquisition related expenses and adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, and other gains and losses not reflective of our ongoing operations.

We present the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA enables investors to better understand our operations by removing items that we believe are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe this measure to be useful to improve the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as to show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. We believe that presenting this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our historical performance. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to that measure, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained in the absence of this disclosure.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources to our segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also used, along with other financial and non-financial measures, for purposes of determining annual incentive compensation for our management team and long-term incentive compensation for certain members of our management team.









The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, The Shyft Group, Inc. 2022 % of sales 2021 % of sales 2022 % of sales 2021 % of sales Income from continuing operations $ 17,841 5.9 % $ 20,492 7.4 % $ 36,558 3.6 % $ 69,974 7.0 % Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interest – (128 ) – (1,230 ) Add (subtract): Restructuring and other related charges 243 – 757 505 Acquisition related expenses and adjustments 84 777 884 1,585 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,697 2,174 7,619 8,745 Non-recurring professional fees – 1,568 – 1,568 Loss from liquidation of JV – – – 643 Non-recurring tax benefits – (4,392 ) – (4,392 ) Tax effect of adjustments (371 ) (266 ) (1,348 ) (2,429 ) Adjusted net income $ 20,494 6.8 % $ 20,225 7.3 % $ 44,470 4.3 % $ 74,969 7.6 % Income from continuing operations $ 17,841 5.9 % $ 20,492 7.4 % $ 36,558 3.6 % $ 69,974 7.1 % Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interest – (128 ) – (1,230 ) Add (subtract): Depreciation and amortization 4,719 3,044 14,774 11,356 Taxes on income 4,022 (1,446 ) 7,368 14,506 Interest expense 1,079 104 2,833 414 EBITDA $ 27,661 9.2 % $ 22,066 8.0 % $ 61,533 6.0 % $ 95,020 9.6 % Add (subtract): Restructuring and other related charges 243 – 757 505 Acquisition related expenses and adjustments 84 777 884 1,585 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,697 2,174 7,619 8,745 Non-recurring professional fees – 1,568 – 1,568 Loss from liquidation of JV – – – 643 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,685 10.2 % $ 26,585 9.6 % $ 70,793 6.9 % $ 108,066 10.9 % Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 1.03 $ 1.91 Add (subtract): Restructuring and other related charges 0.01 – 0.02 0.01 Acquisition related expenses and adjustments – 0.02 0.02 0.04 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.08 0.07 0.21 0.24 Non-recurring professional fees – 0.04 – 0.04 Loss from liquidation of JV – – – 0.02 Non-recurring tax benefits – (0.12 ) – (0.12 ) Tax effect of adjustments (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.06 ) Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 1.25 $ 2.08









The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Outlook Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 The Shyft Group, Inc. Low Mid High Income from continuing operations $ 27,562 $ 38,681 $ 49,800 Add: Depreciation and amortization 19,250 19,925 20,600 Interest expense 4,000 3,500 3,000 Taxes 9,188 12,894 16,600 EBITDA $ 60,000 $ 75,000 $ 90,000 Add: Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges 10,000 10,000 10,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,000 $ 85,000 $ 100,000 Earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 1.07 $ 1.38 Add: Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges 0.28 0.28 0.28 Less tax effect of adjustments (0.07 ) (0.07 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.97 $ 1.28 $ 1.59

*Total amounts may not add due to rounding.

1 Results reflected are for Continuing Operations; The Company divested its Emergency Response Vehicles (ERV) business effective February 1, 2020. Accordingly, the financial results of ERV have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, financial results presented are based on continuing operations.