The Simply Good Foods Company Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Provides Full Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook

DENVER, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods,” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today reported financial results for the thirteen week period ended May 30, 2020. The Company completed the acquisition of Quest Nutrition, LLC (“Quest”) on November 7, 2019. The Company’s third quarter results include thirteen weeks of Quest results and about 29 weeks for the year-to-date period. Additionally, note that the Company’s reference to “legacy Atkins” in this press release encompasses Simply Goods Foods’ business excluding Quest.

“The impact of COVID-19 during our fiscal third quarter was unprecedented,” said Joseph E. Scalzo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simply Good Foods. “Despite the challenges of working remotely, our employees performed admirably, adjusting to the evolving market changes while continuing to execute well against our plans. I want to thank our employees, suppliers and co-manufacturers for their commitment to our customers and consumers and operating at the highest standards during this challenging time.”

“Third quarter performance was impacted significantly by COVID-19 factors that resulted in changes in shopping and consumption behavior. Following a three week period of pantry loading by consumers in early March, subsequent movement restrictions resulted in lower on-the-go and away-from-home usage occasions for some of our products. Total Simply Good Foods third quarter net sales increased 54.2% driven by the Quest acquisition. Legacy Atkins net sales declined 8.3% as solid e-commerce growth, an increase of 125% versus last year, was offset by softness in measured channels. Quest net sales declined modestly versus the year ago period. Importantly, Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 74.2% reflecting the inclusion of Quest. Notably, legacy Atkins profitability improved driven by a reduction in trade promotion, favorable supply chain costs and lower Selling and marketing and General and administrative expenses.”

“As at home confinement restrictions began to ease in May and into June, the beginning of our fourth quarter, marketplace trends of our brands in measured channels improved. Specifically, total Simply Good Foods retail takeaway for the four weeks ended June 28, 2020 was 2.2%, in U.S. measured channels, outpacing the nutritional snacking category. Assuming U.S. movement restrictions remain at the current level we anticipate full-year 2020 net sales of $790-800 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $145-150 million. Recall, the fifty-third week in fiscal 2019 is about a 2 percentage point headwind to growth in 2020 and ERP implementation costs ramp-up in the fourth quarter. We’re encouraged by the improving retail takeaway trends and continue to manage the business effectively during these challenging times.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights vs. Third Quarter 2019

Net sales increased 54.2%, or $75.6 million, to $215.1 million

Gross profit margin of 41.2%, an increase of 60 basis points

Net income of $16.4 million versus $13.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 74.2% to $43.4 million, primarily related to the Quest acquisition

increased 74.2% to $43.4 million, primarily related to the Quest acquisition Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”), $0.17, an increase of $0.01 per fully diluted share

Adjusted Diluted EPS (2) of $0.26 versus $0.20

Net sales increased $75.6 million, or 54.2%, to $215.1 million. The Quest acquisition contributed 62.5% to net sales growth. Legacy Atkins volume declined 9.4% and net price realization, driven by lower levels of trade promotion, was a 1.1% percentage point benefit.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” in this press release for an explanation and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(2) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company excludes acquisition related costs, such as business transaction costs, integration expense and depreciation and amortization expense in calculating Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” in this press release for an explanation and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Gross profit was $88.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $32.0 million or 56.4%. The increase in gross profit was driven by the Quest acquisition, partially offset by the legacy Atkins net sales decline. Favorable legacy Atkins trade promotions and lower input costs drove gross margin expansion of 60 basis points.

In the third quarter of 2020 the Company reported net income of $16.4 million, an increase of $2.9 million versus the comparable period of 2019. The increase in gross profit was partially offset by a 39.7% increase in selling and marketing expenses due to the inclusion of Quest. Legacy Atkins selling and marketing expense declined 10%. Additionally, general and administrative expenses increased $12.8 million as a result of the inclusion of Quest, integration expenses of $4.1 million and restructuring costs of $1.4 million. Legacy Atkins general and administrative expenses declined about 20% primarily due to lower incentive compensation.

Interest expense increased $4.9 million due to an increase in the principal amount of the Company’s term loan related to the financing for the Quest acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA(1), a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to net income calculated under GAAP, increased 74.2% to $43.4 million, primarily related to the Quest acquisition.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share(2), a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to diluted earnings per share calculated under GAAP, was $0.26 versus $0.20 is the year ago period.

Year-to-Date Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights vs. Year-to-Date Third Quarter 2019

Net sales increased 54.7%, or $210.2 million, to $594.4 million

Gross profit margin of 39.7%, a decrease of 150 basis points Includes a non-cash $7.5 million inventory purchase accounting step-up adjustment related to the Quest acquisition

Income tax expense was $8.2 million versus $13.2 million

Net income decreased $19.2 million to $22.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 56.8% to $116.9 million, primarily related to the Quest acquisition

increased 56.8% to $116.9 million, primarily related to the Quest acquisition Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”), $0.23, a decrease of $0.26 per fully diluted share

Adjusted Diluted EPS (2) of $0.71, an increase of $0.11 per fully diluted share

Net sales increased $210.2 million, or 54.7%, to $594.4 million. Quest was a 50.1% benefit to net sales growth. Legacy Atkins net sales increased 4.6%, driven by volume growth, partially offset by slightly higher trade promotions.

Gross profit was $236.2 million for the year-to-date third quarter of 2020, an increase of $78.0 million or 49.3%. The increase in gross profit was driven by the Quest Acquisition and legacy Atkins sales growth, partially offset by a non-cash $7.5 million inventory purchase accounting step-up adjustment related to the Quest Acquisition. As a result, gross profit margin was 39.7%, a 150 basis point decline versus last year. The non-cash inventory purchase accounting step-up adversely affected gross margin by 130 basis points.

Net income was $22.3 million for the year-to-date third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $19.2 million compared to net income of $41.4 million for the comparable period of 2019. The decline was primarily due to costs related to the Quest acquisition. The increase in gross profit was primarily offset by:

a 47.0% increase in selling and marketing expenses primarily due to the inclusion of Quest, and greater legacy Atkins advertising expense;

a $33.3 million increase in general and administrative expenses to $75.0 million as a result of: the inclusion of Quest; integration expenses of $9.4 million; restructuring costs of $1.4 million; and, lower legacy Atkins general and administrative expenses, primarily due to lower incentive compensation;

business transaction costs of $26.9 million;

higher interest expense of about $13.8 million due to an increase in the principal amount of the Company’s term loan related to the financing for the Quest acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA(1), a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to net income calculated under GAAP, increased 56.8% to $116.9 million, primarily related to the Quest acquisition.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share(2), a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to diluted earnings per share calculated under GAAP, was $0.71 versus $0.60 in the year ago period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the fiscal third quarter 2020 weighted average total diluted shares outstanding were approximately 98.3 million versus approximately 86.0 million in the year ago period. The increase in the shares outstanding was due to the previously discussed common stock public offering on October 7, 2019.

As of May 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $111.1 million and the outstanding principal under the term loan was $635.5 million. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Company paid down the $25.0 million that it borrowed under its revolving credit facility in March 2020. Therefore, at the end of June 2020 the Company’s estimated cash and cash equivalents balance was about $80.0 million.

Given the Company’s cash balance and outstanding term loan balance at the end of the third quarter the Company is on track to achieving the targeted trailing twelve month Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1) ratio of less than 3.75x by fiscal year-end August 2020.

Outlook

“The marketplace trends of our products have improved sequentially as movement restrictions eased during our fiscal third quarter and into the early parts of the fourth quarter. We believe the increase in consumption is due to increasing brand relevance among consumers, increased shopping trips and more on-the-go consumption. As retail takeaway trends improved we stepped-up marketing and merchandising investments in our brands in anticipation that the benefits of our products would become increasingly more relevant to our target consumers. Over the remainder of the fourth quarter and into fiscal 2021 we will position our business for long-term growth. We are confident that as home confinement eases in the U.S., snacking and meal replacement usage occasions will increase, our brand benefits of weight management and active nutrition will grow, and that shopping behavior will return to more normal patterns,” Scalzo concluded.

Given the visibility the Company has over the remaining seven weeks of its fiscal year it is able to provide a full year 2020 outlook. Assuming U.S. movement restrictions remain at the current levels, the Company anticipates full-year 2020 net sales of $790-800 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $145-150 million. Legacy Atkins net sales and Adjusted EBITDA(1) is expected to be about the same as the year ago period, including the headwind of a fifty-third week in fiscal year 2019. The Company estimates that the extra week included in fiscal year 2019 is a headwind to year-over-year comparisons of reported legacy Atkins net sales growth in fiscal 2020 of about 2 percentage points.

The Company anticipates 2020 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share(2)(3) to be in the range of $0.86 to $0.90 versus $0.77 in 2019.

________________________________________

(3)The Company does not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to Earnings Per Share or Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, expected for 2020, because we are unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of the respective reconciliations, including the timing of and amount of integration costs associated with the Quest acquisition, and the inherent difficulty of predicting what the changes in these components will be throughout the fiscal year. As these items may vary greatly between periods, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could significantly affect our future financial results.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, Quest®, SimplyProtein® and Atkins Endulge® brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements. For more information, please http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by or include words such as “will”, “expect”, “intends” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include the expected effects from the COVID-19 outbreak, statements regarding the integration of Quest, future plans for the Company, the estimated or anticipated future results and benefits of the Company’s future plans and operations, future capital structure, future opportunities for the Company, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and the Company’s business and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company’s business, suppliers (including its contract manufacturing and logistics suppliers), customers, consumers and employees along with disruptions or inefficiencies in the supply chain resulting from any effects of the COVID-19 outbreak; achieving the anticipated benefits of the Quest acquisition; difficulties and delays in achieving the synergies and cost savings in connection with the Quest acquisition; changes in the business environment in which the Company operates including general financial, economic, capital market, regulatory and political conditions affecting the Company and the industry in which the Company operates; changes in consumer preferences and purchasing habits; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate product inventory levels to timely supply customer orders; changes in taxes, tariffs, duties, governmental laws and regulations; the availability of or competition for other brands, assets or other opportunities for investment by the Company or to expand the Company’s business; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of the Company’s or Quest’s management team; and other risk factors described from time to time in the Company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In addition, forward-looking statements provide the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after such date, and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

The Simply Good Foods Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data)

May 30, 2020 August 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,134 $ 266,341 Accounts receivable, net 64,440 44,240 Inventories 84,517 38,085 Prepaid expenses 4,662 2,882 Other current assets 16,387 6,059 Total current assets 281,140 357,607 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 11,916 2,456 Intangible assets, net 1,145,516 306,139 Goodwill 567,658 471,427 Other long-term assets 33,914 4,021 Total assets $ 2,040,144 $ 1,141,650 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29,301 $ 15,730 Accrued interest 1,287 1,693 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 31,914 29,933 Current maturities of long-term debt 25,268 676 Total current liabilities 87,770 48,032 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, less current maturities 624,752 190,259 Deferred income taxes 87,758 65,383 Other long-term liabilities 24,215 532 Total liabilities 824,495 304,206 See commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 95,476,860 and 81,973,284 issued at May 30, 2020 and August 31, 2019, respectively 955 820 Treasury stock, 98,234 and 98,234 shares at cost at May 30, 2020 and August 31, 2019, respectively (2,145 ) (2,145 ) Additional paid-in-capital 1,089,652 733,775 Retained earnings 128,103 105,830 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (916 ) (836 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,215,649 837,444 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,040,144 $ 1,141,650

The Simply Good Foods Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 30, 2020 May 25, 2019 May 30, 2020 May 25, 2019 Net sales $ 215,101 $ 139,468 $ 594,355 $ 384,199 Cost of goods sold 126,475 82,811 358,129 225,967 Gross profit 88,626 56,657 236,226 158,232 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 24,510 17,550 69,985 47,598 General and administrative 28,713 15,947 74,961 41,677 Depreciation and amortization 4,248 1,892 10,988 5,643 Business transaction costs 47 758 26,900 2,087 Loss in fair value change of contingent consideration – TRA liability — — — 533 Total operating expenses 57,518 36,147 182,834 97,538 Income from operations 31,108 20,510 53,392 60,694 Other (expense) income: Interest income 29 1,066 1,493 2,731 Interest expense (8,324 ) (3,428 ) (23,882 ) (10,033 ) Gain on settlement of TRA liability — — — 1,534 Loss on foreign currency transactions (418 ) (153 ) (596 ) (421 ) Other income 59 55 104 176 Total other expense (8,654 ) (2,460 ) (22,881 ) (6,013 ) Income before income taxes 22,454 18,050 30,511 54,681 Income tax expense 6,045 4,584 8,238 13,236 Net income $ 16,409 $ 13,466 $ 22,273 $ 41,445 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustments 61 (254 ) (80 ) (291 ) Comprehensive income $ 16,470 $ 13,212 $ 22,193 $ 41,154 Earnings per share from net income: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.16 $ 0.24 $ 0.52 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.16 $ 0.23 $ 0.49 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 95,378,495 81,898,276 93,475,539 80,362,978 Diluted 98,322,316 85,962,151 97,933,550 84,695,703

The Simply Good Foods Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 30, 2020 May 25, 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 22,273 $ 41,445 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,607 5,754 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 2,312 1,001 Stock compensation expense 5,945 3,922 Loss on fair value change of contingent consideration – TRA liability — 533 Gain on settlement of TRA liability — (1,534 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions 596 421 Deferred income taxes 8,055 9,841 Loss on disposal of property and equipment — 6 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset 2,702 — Other 229 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable, net 6,407 (6,388 ) Inventories (2,636 ) (11,700 ) Prepaid expenses (351 ) (1,258 ) Other current assets (7,865 ) (253 ) Accounts payable (11,561 ) 6,284 Accrued interest (406 ) 896 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (10,496 ) 3,698 Other assets and liabilities (2,711 ) (39 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 24,100 52,629 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (766 ) (777 ) Issuance of note receivable (1,250 ) — Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (982,084 ) — Investments in intangible assets (206 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (984,306 ) (777 ) Financing activities Proceeds from option exercises 931 518 Tax payments related to issuance of restricted stock units (84 ) (9 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (272 ) — Cash received from warrant exercises — 113,464 Repurchase of common stock — (1,664 ) Settlement of TRA liability — (26,468 ) Principal payments of long-term debt (21,000 ) (1,500 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 352,542 — Equity issuance costs (3,323 ) — Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 460,000 — Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facility 25,000 — Deferred financing costs (8,208 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 805,586 84,341 Cash and cash equivalents Net (decrease) increase in cash (154,620 ) 136,193 Effect of exchange rate on cash (587 ) (546 ) Cash at beginning of period 266,341 111,971 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 111,134 $ 247,618

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in our industry and should not be construed as an alternative to net (loss) income as an indicator of operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity (each as determined in accordance with GAAP). Simply Good Foods defines Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) as net (loss) income before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization with further adjustments to exclude the following items: business transaction costs, stock-based compensation expense, inventory step-up, integration costs, non-core legal costs, loss in fair value change of contingent consideration – TRA liability, gain on settlement of TRA liability and other non-core expenses. The Company believes that the inclusion of these supplementary adjustments in presenting Adjusted EBITDA, when used in conjunction with net (loss) income, are appropriate to provide additional information to investors, reflects more accurately operating results of the on-going operations, enhances the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allows for greater transparency with respect to the key metrics the Company uses in its financial and operational decision making. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in its industry. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in the non-GAAP calculation.

The following unaudited tables below provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is net income, for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended May 30, 2020 and May 25, 2019:

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

(in thousands) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 30, 2020 May 25, 2019 May 30, 2020 May 25, 2019 Net income $ 16,409 $ 13,466 $ 22,273 $ 41,445 Interest income (29 ) (1,066 ) (1,493 ) (2,731 ) Interest expense 8,324 3,428 23,882 10,033 Income tax expense 6,045 4,584 8,238 13,236 Depreciation and amortization 4,488 1,929 11,607 5,754 EBITDA 35,237 22,341 64,507 67,737 Business transaction costs 47 758 26,900 2,087 Stock-based compensation expense 2,150 1,444 5,945 3,922 Inventory step-up — — 7,522 — Integration of Quest 4,094 — 9,435 — Restructuring 1,386 — 1,386 22 Non-core legal costs 48 179 603 1,330 Loss in fair value change of contingent consideration – TRA liability — — — 533 Gain on settlement of TRA liability — — — (1,534 ) Other (1) 401 171 591 459 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,363 $ 24,893 $ 116,889 $ 74,556

(1) Other items consist principally of exchange impact of foreign currency transactions and other expenses.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in our industry and should not be construed as an alternative to diluted earnings per share as an indicator of operating performance. Simply Good Foods defines Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share as diluted earnings (loss) per share before depreciation and amortization, business transaction costs, stock-based compensation expense, inventory step-up, integration costs, non-core legal costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration – TRA liability, gain on settlement of TRA liability and other non-core expenses, on a theoretical tax effected basis of such adjustments at an assumed statutory rate. The Company believes that the inclusion of these supplementary adjustments in presenting Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, when used in conjunction with diluted earnings per share, are appropriate to provide additional information to investors, reflects more accurately operating results of the on-going operations, enhances the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allows for greater transparency with respect to the key metrics the Company uses in its financial and operational decision making. The Company also believes that Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in its industry. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share may not be comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in the non-GAAP calculation.

The following unaudited tables below provide a reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is diluted earnings per share, for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended May 30, 2020 and May 25, 2019, and fifty three weeks ended August 31, 2019:

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended 53-Weeks Ended May 30, 2020 May 25, 2019 May 30, 2020 May 25, 2019 August 31, 2019 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.16 $ 0.23 $ 0.49 $ 0.56 Depreciation and amortization 0.03 0.02 0.09 0.05 0.07 Business transaction costs — 0.01 0.20 0.02 0.06 Stock-based compensation expense 0.02 0.01 0.04 0.04 0.05 Inventory step-up — — 0.06 — — Integration of Quest 0.03 — 0.07 — — Restructuring 0.01 — 0.01 — Non-core legal costs — — — 0.01 0.04 Loss (gain) in fair value change of contingent consideration – TRA liability — — — — — Gain on settlement of TRA liability — — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Other (1) — — — — — Rounding (2) — — 0.01 — Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.20 $ 0.71 $ 0.60 $ 0.77

(1) Other items consist principally of exchange impact of foreign currency transactions and other expenses.

(2) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share amounts are computed independently for each quarter. Therefore, the sum of the quarterly Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share amounts may not equal the year to date Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share amounts due to rounding.