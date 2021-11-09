The Skin’s Microbiome Needs a Healthy Balance of Bacteria to Stay Fresh and Vibrant

PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A person’s skin is an ecosystem of trillions of microorganisms: bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

That’s a good thing because the body’s microbiome or microbiota with “good” bacteria is a barrier that protects the skin from environmental elements and harsh chemicals found in many products today.

“People don’t know that the bacteria on their faces protect their skin,” said Dr. Karel Bezouška, CEO and one of the four founders of BiomCare in the Czech Republic. “We have developed microbiome-friendly skincare products that keep your skin radiant and feeling healthy.”

Following the popularity of eating yogurt filled with probiotics to keep your gut healthy, the skincare industry realized the microbiome needs a healthy balance of good bacteria to keep it fresh and slow the aging process.

“When your microbiome becomes unbalanced with bad bacteria, your skin may develop blemishes and rashes,” Dr. Bezouška said. “However, when the microbiome is balanced with good bacteria, viruses, and fungi, your skin looks younger and feels fresher.”

Dr. Bezouška said BiomCare’s products, such as Derma.Ferm®, helps maintain a protective skin barrier.

“Our skincare product line protects, restores, and nourishes the skin’s microflora,” he added.

BiomCare plans to soon introduce the following four products to American consumers:

●Derma.Ferm® COMPLETE, which provides your skin with three microemulsions for a healthy skin microbiome, contains natural skin hydrating compounds, a cleaning enzyme complex, and calming prebiotics. It is suitable for individuals who have developed chronic damage to their skin barrier from yeast and fungal infections, and long-term dermatitis, including atopic eczema, acne, or psoriasis.

●Derma.Ferm® ACUTE, which provides a single microemulsion for a healthy skin microbiome, contains natural skin hydrating compounds that are supported by a cleaning enzyme complex. It is suitable for minor acute skin disorders due to burns, abrasions, scalds, or acute skin infections.

●VIR_A_REST®, which also provides a single microemulsion, will invigorate the skin’s microbiome and protect it from the adverse effects of pathogenic microbes, including respiratory viruses. VIR_A_REST® supports the natural protective barrier of the skin with suitable postbiotics and natural antimicrobials.

●VIR_A_REST® ORAL, which supports the development of normal oral microflora through extracts from two friendly bacteria, restores your oral microbiome that is critical for the development of normal skin microflora as well as a healthy microbiome of the respiratory tract.

BiomCare uses a three-step patented application sequence of cleaning, calming, and nourishing the skin, which makes it perfect to fight against many resilient chronic long-term skin problems.

“We have developed a smarter, more scientific way to healthy skin,” said Dr. Jan Engl, one of the co-founders of BiomCare. “Our products restore a healthy balance to the skin’s microbiome.”

For more information, contact pr@nutrapr.com.

