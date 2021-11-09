Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / The Skin’s Microbiome Needs a Healthy Balance of Bacteria to Stay Fresh and Vibrant

The Skin’s Microbiome Needs a Healthy Balance of Bacteria to Stay Fresh and Vibrant

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

BiomCare’s Skincare Products Restores The Balance in the Skin’s Microbiome

BiomCare’s New Skincare Products Restore Balance to Your Skin’s Microbiome

BiomCare’s products can deal with many resilient chronic long-term skin problems.

BiomCare’s products can deal with many resilient chronic long-term skin problems.

Innovative Skincare Products Coming to America

BiomCare, a European health and wellness company, has developed the next generation of skincare that will restore balance in your microbiome with skin-friendly bacteria.

BiomCare, a European health and wellness company, has developed the next generation of skincare that will restore balance in your microbiome with skin-friendly bacteria.

PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A person’s skin is an ecosystem of trillions of microorganisms: bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

That’s a good thing because the body’s microbiome or microbiota with “good” bacteria is a barrier that protects the skin from environmental elements and harsh chemicals found in many products today.

“People don’t know that the bacteria on their faces protect their skin,” said Dr. Karel Bezouška, CEO and one of the four founders of BiomCare in the Czech Republic. “We have developed microbiome-friendly skincare products that keep your skin radiant and feeling healthy.”

Following the popularity of eating yogurt filled with probiotics to keep your gut healthy, the skincare industry realized the microbiome needs a healthy balance of good bacteria to keep it fresh and slow the aging process.

“When your microbiome becomes unbalanced with bad bacteria, your skin may develop blemishes and rashes,” Dr.  Bezouška said. “However, when the microbiome is balanced with good bacteria, viruses, and fungi, your skin looks younger and feels fresher.”

Dr. Bezouška said BiomCare’s products, such as Derma.Ferm®, helps maintain a protective skin barrier.

“Our skincare product line protects, restores, and nourishes the skin’s microflora,” he added.

BiomCare plans to soon introduce the following four products to American consumers:

●Derma.Ferm® COMPLETE, which provides your skin with three microemulsions for a healthy skin microbiome, contains natural skin hydrating compounds, a cleaning enzyme complex, and calming prebiotics. It is suitable for individuals who have developed chronic damage to their skin barrier from yeast and fungal infections, and long-term dermatitis, including atopic eczema, acne, or psoriasis.

●Derma.Ferm® ACUTE, which provides a single microemulsion for a healthy skin microbiome, contains natural skin hydrating compounds that are supported by a cleaning enzyme complex. It is suitable for minor acute skin disorders due to burns, abrasions, scalds, or acute skin infections.

●VIR_A_REST®, which also provides a single microemulsion, will invigorate the skin’s microbiome and protect it from the adverse effects of pathogenic microbes, including respiratory viruses. VIR_A_REST® supports the natural protective barrier of the skin with suitable postbiotics and natural antimicrobials.

●VIR_A_REST® ORAL, which supports the development of normal oral microflora through extracts from two friendly bacteria, restores your oral microbiome that is critical for the development of normal skin microflora as well as a healthy microbiome of the respiratory tract.

BiomCare uses a three-step patented application sequence of cleaning, calming, and nourishing the skin, which makes it perfect to fight against many resilient chronic long-term skin problems.

“We have developed a smarter, more scientific way to healthy skin,” said Dr. Jan Engl, one of the co-founders of BiomCare. “Our products restore a healthy balance to the skin’s microbiome.”

For more information, contact pr@nutrapr.com.

 

Attachments

  • BiomCare’s New Skincare Products Restore Balance to Your Skin’s Microbiome
  • Innovative Skincare Products Coming to America 
CONTACT: Robert Grant
BiomCare
5614213045
pr@nutrapr.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.