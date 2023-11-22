Substation Automation Market is expected to be worth of US$ 55.69 Billion and at CAGR of 6.7 % by forecast period 2033 end. Deployment of smart grids and innovations in grid communication technology are anticipated to offer new opportunities for market expansion

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global substation automation market is anticipated to be worth US$ 29.12 billion. The demand for substation automation is expected to increase at a 6.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, with a market value of roughly US$ 55.69 billion by 2033. The increasing demand for reliable and efficient power supply drives the substation automation industry. As the world’s population grows and urbanization accelerates, there is a rising need for advanced automation technologies to ensure uninterrupted electricity delivery. Additionally, the integration of renewable energy sources into the power grid and the need for grid modernization are driving the adoption of substation automation solutions.

One of the major restraints in the substation automation industry is the high initial investment required for infrastructure upgrades and technology implementation. The cost of deploying advanced automation systems, including sensors, communication networks, and control devices, can be substantial. Additionally, the complexity of integrating new automation solutions with existing infrastructure and legacy systems poses challenges. The industry must address these cost and integration barriers to ensure the widespread adoption of substation automation technologies.

The increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability presents significant opportunities for the substation automation industry. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing policies and incentives to promote the adoption of smart grid technologies and improve overall energy efficiency. Substation automation is crucial in optimizing power distribution, reducing energy losses, and enabling real-time monitoring and control.

One of the latest trends in the substation automation industry is the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. AI and ML algorithms are integrated into automation systems to enable advanced analytics, predictive maintenance, and intelligent decision-making. This allows utilities to optimize operations, improve asset management, and enhance grid reliability. Furthermore, the industry is witnessing the emergence of digital twin technology, which creates virtual replicas of physical substations for simulation, testing, and optimization purposes.

“Substation Automation heralds a transformative era in the power industry, states the research manager behind a recent market study. With its integration of cutting-edge technologies like intelligent electronic devices (IEDs) and communication networks, it revolutionizes grid operations, enhancing reliability, efficiency, and overall grid management. This innovation stands as a cornerstone in modernizing power infrastructure worldwide.” –Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Substation Automation Market:

The United States holds a market share of 29.7% in 2023, contributing significantly to the global market in substation automation.

Germany captures a market share of 6.5% in 2023, showcasing its presence in the substation automation industry.

Japan secures a market share of 5.1% in 2023, playing a notable role in the global market for substation automation.

Australia demonstrates a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period, indicating growth potential in the substation automation market.

China exhibits a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, reflecting its steady expansion in the substation automation industry.

India showcases a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, presenting opportunities for growth in the substation automation market.

The United Kingdom reveals a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, indicating a positive outlook for the substation automation industry.

SCADA-based control system holds a significant share of 46.0% in the substation automation industry.

Commercial and civic power utilities account for 37.5% of the end-user market in substation automation.

Scope of Report:

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2033 Market Value in 2023 US$ 29.12 billion Market Value in 2033 US$ 55.69 billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Segments Covered Component

Site

Rated Voltage

Control System

Application

End-Use Industry

Region Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Key Countries Profiled USA

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

China

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Singapore

Australia

New Zealand

GCC

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled General Electric

SIEMENS AG

Eaton

Mitsubishi Electric Automation

CISCO

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB Group

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Nari Group

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Ingeteam

SAE-IT Systems GmbH & Co. KG

OHB System AG

ARTECHE

ZIV

Korenix Technology

TRC Companies Inc.

Aixotek Co. Ltd.

ENTEC Electric & Electronic

What are Key Players Doing to Thrive in the Substation Automation Market?

The substation automation industry is highly competitive, with several key players vying for market share and technological advancements. Some of the prominent companies operating in the sector include:

ABB Ltd: A global leader in power and automation technologies, ABB offers a comprehensive range of substation automation solutions, including control systems, protection devices, and communication networks. The company’s extensive product portfolio and strong research and development capabilities position it as a major player in the market.

A global leader in power and automation technologies, ABB offers a comprehensive range of substation automation solutions, including control systems, protection devices, and communication networks. The company’s extensive product portfolio and strong research and development capabilities position it as a major player in the market. Siemens AG: Siemens is a renowned name in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization. The company offers many substation automation products and solutions, including intelligent electronic devices, advanced control systems, and remote terminal units. Siemens’ expertise in integrated automation and digital solutions gives it a competitive edge in the industry.

Siemens is a renowned name in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization. The company offers many substation automation products and solutions, including intelligent electronic devices, advanced control systems, and remote terminal units. Siemens’ expertise in integrated automation and digital solutions gives it a competitive edge in the industry. Schneider Electric SE: Schneider Electric is a global leader in energy management and automation solutions. The company provides advanced substation automation solutions that enable efficient electrical network monitoring, control, and protection. Schneider Electric’s focus on sustainability and innovative technologies positions it as a key player in the substation automation market.

Schneider Electric is a global leader in energy management and automation solutions. The company provides advanced substation automation solutions that enable efficient electrical network monitoring, control, and protection. Schneider Electric’s focus on sustainability and innovative technologies positions it as a key player in the substation automation market. General Electric Company: GE is a prominent player in the substation automation industry, offering a comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions for power transmission and distribution. The company’s expertise in grid analytics, advanced controls, and asset performance management allows it to deliver cutting-edge substation automation solutions.

GE is a prominent player in the substation automation industry, offering a comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions for power transmission and distribution. The company’s expertise in grid analytics, advanced controls, and asset performance management allows it to deliver cutting-edge substation automation solutions. Eaton Corporation: Eaton is a leading power management company that offers a wide range of substation automation products and services. The company’s offerings include intelligent electronic devices, communication solutions, and software platforms for efficient substation automation. Eaton’s focus on reliability, safety, and sustainability makes it a strong competitor in the industry.

Other notable players in the substation automation industry include Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, and Emerson Electric Co. These companies compete through continuous product innovation, strategic partnerships, and a strong global presence to meet the evolving needs of the substation automation market.

Key Segments Covered in the Substation Automation Industry Analysis

By Component:

Hardware

IEDs

Bay Controller

Feeder and Motor

Protection Relay

Tele controller / IECs

Circuit Breaker Control & Management

Line Differential

Others

Software

Data Visualization and Monitoring

Data Analysis

By Site:

Process Level/ Electric Control unit

Bay Level

Substation Level

By Rated Voltage:

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

By Control System:

SCADA based

HMI based

RI/O (Remote Input-Output) based

By Application:

Transmission Substation

Distribution Substation

By End User:

Commercial and Civic Power Utilities

Oil & Gas terminals

Mining & Metallurgy

Manufacturing Unit

Railways

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

