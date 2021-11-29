THE SOLAR FORUM: The Nation’s First HVAC & Solar Event Presented by ACCA and Pearl Certification, Sponsored by Mosaic

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Helping elite residential HVAC contractors stay ahead of the game in the rapidly evolving home services industry.

PHOENIX, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  The Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA), the only nationwide non-profit association for HVACR professionals, indoor environment, and building performance systems, has teamed up with Pearl Certification, a national provider of third-party certifications for high-performing homes, to present The Solar Forum – the nation’s first-ever event to specifically address the challenges and opportunities that HVAC contractors face from the rapid adoption of solar, storage, and connected home devices. The event takes place, Jan. 24-25, 2022 at the Crowne Plaza, Phoenix, AZ.

 At The Solar Forum, HVAC contractors will learn strategies to expand into other home services like demand response systems, EV chargers, and home electrical upgrades. Contractors will also learn how homes with solar and batteries can impact the design and sales process and drive adoption of higher-efficiency heating and cooling equipment. New refrigerants and a push to electrify heating will lead to more system changeouts. Increased adoption of variable speed compressors, whole-house ventilation systems, and other IAQ products, along with smart thermostats and other new technologies, add to the complexity of HVAC work – even as designers and technicians are in short supply.

“For HVAC and solar contractors, past strategies for success can no longer predict future good fortune,” said Barton James, president and CEO of ACCA. “The quicker change occurs, the more likely the old ways of doing business will fail.” 

“For contractors who want to stay ahead of the curve, it’s vital that they understand the intersection of efficient HVAC and solar. When it comes to generating leads and revenue from new lines of business, few opportunities are as rich as the convergence between these two home improvements,” said Cynthia Adams, CEO of Pearl Certification. 

“Changing consumer preferences (and limited pocketbooks) will reward contractors who understand, communicate, and deliver lifetime value to their homeowner customers,” said Casey Murphy, Vice President of Customer Solutions at Pearl Certification and The Solar Forum’s Education Director. “Likewise, contractors who understand how homes create, distribute, and use energy will be best positioned to succeed in the future.” 

Contractors will find inspiring educational sessions, innovative products and service providers, as well as opportunities to network with contractors who are engaging in HVAC and solar to varying degrees. 

Together, Pearl and ACCA are leading the charge for elite contractors to futurize their businesses and create a powerful ripple effect in our industry and in the communities we serve — one home, one region, one state at a time. 

Learn more and register for The Solar Forum 2022. Space is limited: www.acca.org/solarforum 

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Natalie D’Apolito
ACCA – Communications Coordinator
natalie.dapolito@acca.org

Lindsay Bachman
Pearl Certification – Communications Director
lindsay.bachman@pearlcertification.com

About ACCA: The Air Conditioning Contractors of America is the nation’s premier trade association for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration contractors. ACCA’s member companies provide quality service in heating, air conditioning, refrigeration, building and home performance, solar, hydronics, and plumbing. ACCA has created the nationally recognized and industry-endorsed standards needed to ensure HVACR systems are properly installed and maintained. Learn more at www.acca.org.

About Pearl: Pearl Certification is a national firm that qualifies an elite network of professionals and certifies high-performing homes: homes with heating and cooling, solar, smart home devices, resilient features and much more. Pearl’s Certification Reports drive demand for these features by making them visible at time of sale. They enable home sellers to capture the value of their investments and buyers to find the homes they want. www.pearlcertification.com.

