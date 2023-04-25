Free event for early childhood educators will focus on literacy assessment and targeted invention for young students

SOUTHPORT, Conn., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Southport School (TSS), an independent day school for neurodiverse children in grades 2-8 who have language-based learning differences and/or ADHD and The Southport CoLAB, which provides high-quality programs for training professionals, educators and families, today announced a professional development workshop on early literacy assessment and targeted intervention.

The free professional development session for preschool educators, taking place on May 18 at 12:15pm, will include a walk-through of the EarlyBird Literacy Assessment and Dyslexia Screener, a tool that uses the science of reading to screen, access, translate and help remediate skill deficits for young students. Attendees will be able to view profiles of at-risk students and see the accompanying dashboard intervention resources. They will also have opportunities to explore and create various reading readiness activities aligned with the core areas of early reading skills.

“Early identification and intervention are crucial for the reading development of young students,” said Dr. Benjamin N. Powers, executive director of TSS and founder and executive director of The Southport CoLAB. “When early childhood educators are equipped with the right tools and knowledge, they can create a strong foundation for success and ensure that no child is left behind as they begin their educational journey.”

The EarlyBird Literacy Assessment and Dyslexia Screener, a technology platform developed by experts at Boston Children’s Hospital, can identify strengths and weaknesses for students ages 4 through 6. The gamified solution empowers educators, parents, and clinicians with a proactive, preventative tool to identify at-risk children in the window where intervention is most effective.

Eileen Catizone and Laurie Cousseau, literacy leads from EarlyBird Education, will guide the workshop. An educational consultant, curriculum developer, development leader and dyslexia tutor, Catizone has extensive experience as a classroom teacher and reading specialist for students in PreK through fifth grade. Cousseau is the owner and director of the Green River Literacy Center and an accredited AOGPE (Academy of Orton-Gillingham Practitioner and Educators) fellow. She has more than 20 years of experience as an educator and extensive experience providing one-on-one and small group tutoring at both the associate and certified levels.

Advanced registration is required. Interested educators can register here. The workshop will take place in Tavormina Hall on The Southport School campus (214 Main Street, Southport). Lunch will be served and attendees will receive a certificate upon completion.

About The Southport School

The Southport School (TSS) is an independent day school for neurodiverse children in grades 2-8 with language-based learning differences, like dyslexia and attention issues. Since its inception in 1984, TSS has remained dedicated to creating transformative educational experiences for students that recognize individual strengths, promote independent thinking, develop self-esteem and self-advocacy, and support a successful transition for continued academic achievement. The Southport School provides a supportive, non-traditional environment with small class sizes for students. Students are championed by an expert faculty that is student-focused and uses research and evidence-based approaches. TSS serves 122 students from neighboring communities in Connecticut and New York. To learn more, visit www.SouthportSchool.org.

About The Southport CoLAB

The Southport CoLAB provides the highest quality programs in training for professionals, educators, and families. Its mission is to integrate research, practice, and advocacy to effect positive outcomes for people with learning and attention issues. The Southport CoLAB currently offers three specialized training programs: structured literacy, executive functions, and assistive technology. To learn more, visit

www.southportcolab.org.

