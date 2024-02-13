Proceeds from event will fund the repair of school building’s roof

SOUTHPORT, Conn., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Southport School , an independent day school for cerebrodiverse children in grades 2-8 with language-based learning differences such as dyslexia and attention issues, today announced it will host a “Raise the Roof” gala on Friday, March 8, from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Held at The Inn at Longshore in Westport, Connecticut, the gala will help support necessary repairs to the roof of the school’s main classroom building.

“Hosting this gala allows The Southport School to celebrate our community and highlight the importance of our historic buildings in the heart of Southport,” said Dr. Benjamin N. Powers, executive director of The Southport School. “As we rally to raise funds for the roof restoration, we’re reminded of the building’s legacy. I look forward to a fun evening where we can come together to ensure the preservation of this local landmark.”

The main school building, formerly known as the Pequot School, holds a special place in the rich history of Southport. Constructed in 1918 as a replacement for the original wooden Pequot School, the brick building is one of the few institutional structures built in Southport during the early 20th century. The school shuttered in 1972 and was subsequently acquired by The Southport Conservancy, ensuring its preservation as a cherished landmark, school, and cornerstone of Southport’s historic village. Since 1984, The Southport Conservancy has entrusted The Southport School to maintain this historic building where generations of children have spent their days learning under its cupola and green tile roof.

The theme of the “Raise the Roof” gala is the ‘90s. Attendees are encouraged to channel the quintessential 1990s by donning clothing reminiscent of the decade – think vibrant and neon-colored prints, oversized denim and blazers or even grunge-inspired looks. Guests will enjoy delicious food, drinks, dancing and more during this evening of fun and philanthropy. Supporters, friends, and community members will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction.

The gala is made possible through the generous support of The Rhimes Foundation, Mitchells, HK Motorcars, Land Rover Fairfield, The Russell Agency, M&T Bank/Wilmington Trust, Unicorn Hearts, Inc. and Ring’s End. Tickets for the gala or donations to repair the roof can be made here . If you would like to make an in-kind donation to the silent auction or have any questions about the gala, please contact Development Director Kate Haft at [email protected] .

About The Southport School

The Southport School is an independent day school for cerebrodiverse children in grades 2-8 with language-based learning differences, like dyslexia and attention issues. Founded in 1984, The Southport School provides transformative educational experiences and thought leadership that acknowledge a student’s strengths, promote independent thinking and self-advocacy, and facilitate a successful transition for continued academic achievement. The Southport School provides a 4:1 student-to-teacher ratio and a supportive environment where students receive individualized instruction championed by expert faculty using research and evidence-based approaches. The Southport School serves 123 students from neighboring Connecticut and New York communities. To learn more, visit www.southportschool.org .

