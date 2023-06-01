Albuquerque CoolSculpting® Specialists Met in Spring to Teach Patients How This Non-Surgical Cosmetic Treatment Reduces Stubborn Fat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Have you ever wished you could tone up an area or multiple areas of your body that you can’t seem to reduce with any other method? CoolSculpting® at Albuquerque, NM’s The Spa @ Western Dermatology Consultants allows you to do exactly that without the need for cosmetic surgery. The practice recently held a virtual “Cool Event,” sharing details about the treatment in April and explaining the benefits of this fat freezing treatment.

Fat tends to linger more in certain areas of the body, such as the thighs for some people, the stomach, or the backs of the arms for others. These are known as “problem areas,” and women and men alike can often be frustrated when the fat doesn’t seem to go away with diet and exercise.

Body shape and the way fat is distributed on the body is mostly determined by factors people can’t control, like hormones and genetics. People don’t actually lose fat cells when the number goes down on the scale. Instead, by the time someone reaches adulthood, the number of fat cells they have in their body is mostly set. When weight is gained or lost, the fat cells simply expand or shrink in size. Therefore, it can be difficult to shed fat from certain areas of the body even with the best diet and exercise routine.

CoolSculpting® is a science-backed treatment that involves a process called cryolipolysis. Fat cells are cooled, causing them to freeze without any damage occurring to the surrounding blood vessels, muscles, skin, or other tissues. The fat cells break down and gradually are flushed out of the body in time, leaving behind slimmer body contours.

The virtual Cool Event included a live Q&A with The Spa @ Western Dermatology Consultants’ team of highly trained CoolSculpting® experts, along with exclusive pricing and giveaways.

The practice is also thrilled to welcome their new esthetician, Christy Garcia, to the team. Christy is highly experienced and licensed in esthetics and permanent makeup. She takes a caring, attentive, and personalized approach to providing skincare services, makeup, and more.

