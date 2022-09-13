Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / The Spanish “Pesetas” (PTAS) token arrives at Ethereum

The Spanish “Pesetas” (PTAS) token arrives at Ethereum

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

The Spanish “Pesetas” (PTAS) token arrives at Ethereum

The Spanish “Pesetas” (PTAS) token arrives at Ethereum
The Spanish “Pesetas” (PTAS) token arrives at Ethereum

Los Angeles, California, United States, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ethereum 2.0 merger is just around the corner. Basically we are talking about the merger that will take place between the two Ethereum networks, and that will end the possibility of mining it using GPUs.

The Ethereum final Merge date has been scheduled for September 15/16th and 3 days later, exactly from 19th September to 3rd October 2022, the Spanish crypto token “Pesetas” (PTAS) will be presented officially on crypto market with a Presale and an Airdrop.

The PTAS presale and airdrop page is actually in a countdown mode and it will be start working only from day 19th September.

The PTAS minimum purchasing order is 10 USD dollars and from over 100 USD dollars the buyer will receive also an extra 10% airdrop of PTA token.

For more information, this is the direct link of PTAS presale page:  https://www.pinksale.finance/launchpad/0xD87D241213a7d72CB5C3CD06E074396aDBE61Cb3?chain=ETH

PTAS presale comes with an innovative idea: add a second token airdrop (PTA) to its launchpad.

So, every PTAS buyer during the presale participates in 2 crypto projects but investing only in one.

Now it is time to speak a while about the story of Spanish Pesetas:

On October 19th, 1868, the peseta (PTA & PTAS) was born in Spain as a monetary unit by decree of the Spanish Provisional Government after the overthrow of Queen Elizabeth II.

The peseta (PTA & PTAS) has been the official currency in Spain for 134 years until in 2002 it gave way to Euro. On December 31st, 2020, it ceased to be exchanged for Euro and as of mid-2021 it ceased to exist completely.

On December 17th, 2021 the Spanish foundation “La Peseta” (www.peseta.finance) launched in CoinMarketCap its first cryptocurrency: La Peseta (PTA), a token created on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, which reached 120,000% of its value in just 3 days of Trading. (That means: whoever put in 10 USD, withdrew 12,000 USD at its peak.)

The Pesetas tokens, PTA and PTAS, are traded with zero fees. So, they are perfect to be used for any kind of transactions.

Do not miss the opportunity to invest some money in PTAS and PTA crypto tokens (but remember: never invest more than you can lose). Over time, probably, its use will become massive and these 2 tokens will also become a refuge for great world capitals, as it happens today with many other renowned cryptocurrencies.

Disclaimer: The information and views set out in this press release are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the official opinion of PR Distribution, its staff, its associates, its partners or the media outlet(s) that this press release may be distributed on. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this press release lies entirely with the author(s). If you have any questions(s) pertaining to this matter, please contact the author(s) directly at: marco@musumeci.es

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/the-spanish-pesetas-ptas-token-arrives-at-ethereum/9281082

Attachment

  • The Spanish “Pesetas” (PTAS) token arrives at Ethereum 
CONTACT: Full Name : Marco Musumeci
Company : DEFI & DAO B2B Consultant
Phone Number : 0034600770711
Website: www.musumeci.es
Email: marco@musumeci.es

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.