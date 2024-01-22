An emergency bill to avert a government shutdown wasn’t all it’s quacked up to be.

The title of the measure bore one of the more lumpish, incongruous names for a piece of legislation designed to fund the government. Congress named the bill “To Amend the Permanent Electronic Duck Stamp Act of 2013 To Allow the Secretary of the Interior To Issue Electronic Stamps Under Such Act, And for Other Purposes.”

Legislation about ducks to fund the government?

That’s jus

[Read Full story at source]