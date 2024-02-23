There is a major difference between what we want – and what we need.
This is a staple of the human condition.
But especially politics.
Lawmakers and politicians often make various demands of the president, Congressional leaders, the public and even the press corps.
REPUBLICANS BLOCK THEIR OWN BILLS FROM THE FLOOR
But in politics – much like life – there is a big difference between what political figures want and what they need
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Chicago school board votes to remove uniformed police officers from schools - February 22, 2024
- US expected to hit Russia with sanctions on over 500 targets: ‘Not just America’ - February 22, 2024
- The Speaker’s Lobby: Wants and needs, and the looming impeachment trial of Biden’s border chief - February 22, 2024