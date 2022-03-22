The Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation Releases SPECapc for 3ds Max Benchmark for Systems Running Autodesk 3ds Max 2020

SPECapc for 3ds Max 2020 SPECapc for 3ds Max 2020

GAINESVILLE, Va., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation’s (SPEC) Application Performance Committee (SPECapc) today released the SPECapc for 3ds Max 2020 performance benchmark software for systems running the latest version of Autodesk 3ds Max. This version replaces the SPECapc for 3ds Max 2015 benchmark.

The SPECapc for 3ds Max 2020 benchmark builds upon the SPECapc for 3ds Max 2015 benchmark by including 43 tests for comprehensive measurement of CPU and GPU performance with modeling, interactive graphics and visual effects. Features of this benchmark, including shaders and vector maps, viewport enhancements, and dynamic and visual effects, have been migrated for use in Autodesk 3ds Max 2020. Additional enhancements include a new GUI, a new Results Manager for better results reporting and submission, and improved run-to-run consistency.

“With Autodesk 3ds Max 2015 no longer available, the community needed an industry-standard benchmark compatible with the 2020 version of the software,” said Trey Morton, Chair of the SPECapc Committee. “The SPECapc for 3ds Max 2020 benchmark is an interim measure that enables the community to continue benchmarking their systems while we engage in a ground-up redesign of the benchmark with new content.”

System Requirements:

Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit OS

16 GB or more of system RAM

Available for Immediate Download

The SPECapc for 3ds Max 2020 benchmark is available for immediate download under a two-tiered pricing structure: free for the user community and $2,500 for sellers of computer-related products and services. SPEC/GWPG members receive benchmark licenses as a membership benefit.

