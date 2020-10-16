THE STANDING ROCK SIOUX TRIBE’S SAGE DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WILL LAUNCH ITS VIRTUAL TALK SERIES – FOR GENERATIONS TO COME: ANPETU WI DIALOGUES FROM STANDING ROCK – ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2020 AT 2:00 PM EST

Breaking News
TOPIC: MODELS FOR RENEWABLE ENERGY LEADERSHIP ON NATIVE LANDS

Fort Yates, ND, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via NGO Wire)  The Conversation Will Be Free and Open To The Public

  • The conversation will be moderated by Sophie Hirsh, Senior Editor of Green Matters. 
  • Panelists will include: Christopher C. Deschene (Navajo Nation), former Director of the Office of Indian Energy, U.S. Department of Energy & Principal, Tosidoh LLC & , and Joseph McNeil, Jr. (Standing Rock Sioux Tribe), General Manager, SAGE Development Authority
  • The conversation will be streamed live at anpetuwi.com and Facebook Live.
  • The conversation will be followed by a Q & A session with the audience. 
  • Individuals may register here to receive a Zoom link and to participate in the Q & A.

The monthly virtual talk series will host conversations devoted to raising awareness for Native American issues and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribes’ efforts to develop Anpetu Wi – a 235MW wind farm on their ancestral land at Standing Rock. 

About SAGE Development Authority and the Anpetu Wi Wind Farm:

SAGE Development Authority is a federally chartered Section 17 Corporation created by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe as a public power authority. 

The establishment of reservations in some of the most desolate locations in the U.S., compounded by broken treaty after broken treaty, has made it so that many of the people on Standing Rock endure the effects of forced government dependency for basic human needs. 

In the aftermath of Standing Rock’s fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline (#NoDAPL), the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe renewed and deepened its commitment to self-determination through institution building and renewable energy development. This effort, which had been a priority for the Tribe for many years, is now being realized through the creation of the SAGE Development Authority.  

SAGE is building a wind farm to provide clean energy and a foundation for ongoing economic development to the people of Standing Rock. In this effort, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe will justly transition from fossil fuel dependence and exploitation to self-determination and sustainability. This is because SAGE represents an innovative and replicable renewable energy model for public power.

The wind farm, named Anpetu Wi (“morning light,”) will be the single largest revenue source for Standing Rock when it comes online, which SAGE plans to reinvest into future utility projects and into the Standing Rock community as a whole. SAGE is seeking support via crowdfunding to ensure this wind farm remains owned and operated by the people of Standing Rock for generations to come.

Media Contact:
Ludovic Leroy, Powell Mayas
[email protected]

