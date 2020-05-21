The State of E-Discovery 2020: 3rd Annual Report Finds Legal Budget Impacts Stretch Beyond COVID-19

Exterro and ACEDS partner to deliver an all-encompassing e-discovery report that breaks down organizational risk challenges, how legal departments are handling them, and what’s working

Portland, Ore., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exterro Inc., the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, and the Association of Corporate Counsel exclusive Alliance Partner for Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Compliance and E-Discovery, announced the release of the State of E-Discovery 2020 . Partnering with the Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), this report uses recent history and forward-looking survey data from businesses all over the U.S. to get an in-depth look at the state of the industry.

“This report has it all: Judges commentary, legal spend strategies, and discussion around organizational data challenges in general,” said Chief Marketing Officer Bill Piwonka. “Whereas we might typically look at a specific facet of in-house legal department strategy, this is truly a comprehensive report that takes a deep dive into the many challenges that corporate legal departments face.”

While showcasing a large trove of statistics from across the industry, The State of E-Discovery 2020 covers:

The increasing trend of moving more work in-house, with half of in-house legal departments now featuring an on-site e-discovery team—which means less outsourcing

Why more than 50% of Chief Legal Officers are choosing to implement technologies to increase efficiency in day-to-day operations

How the focus of the CLO has shifted, with business risks now ranking as the top priority (63%) over financial or legal risks

“In a time when everyone in corporate legal operations is assessing their internal processes and solutions, this report does a great job of highlighting what is and is not working and provides a timely summary of key indicators driving decision-making,” said ACEDS president Mike Quartararo. “This is not tips and tricks—it’s actual actionable intelligence that legal operations professionals may put to use as they adapt to our current circumstances.”

