The State of E-Discovery 2020: 3rd Annual Report Finds Legal Budget Impacts Stretch Beyond COVID-19

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Exterro and ACEDS partner to deliver an all-encompassing e-discovery report that breaks down organizational risk challenges, how legal departments are handling them, and what’s working

Portland, Ore., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exterro Inc., the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, and the Association of Corporate Counsel exclusive Alliance Partner for Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Compliance and E-Discovery, announced the release of the State of E-Discovery 2020. Partnering with the Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), this report uses recent history and forward-looking survey data from businesses all over the U.S. to get an in-depth look at the state of the industry.

“This report has it all: Judges commentary, legal spend strategies, and discussion around organizational data challenges in general,” said Chief Marketing Officer Bill Piwonka. “Whereas we might typically look at a specific facet of in-house legal department strategy, this is truly a comprehensive report that takes a deep dive into the many challenges that corporate legal departments face.”

While showcasing a large trove of statistics from across the industry, The State of E-Discovery 2020 covers:

  • The increasing trend of moving more work in-house, with half of in-house legal departments now featuring an on-site e-discovery team—which means less outsourcing
  • Why more than 50% of Chief Legal Officers are choosing to implement technologies to increase efficiency in day-to-day operations
  • How the focus of the CLO has shifted, with business risks now ranking as the top priority (63%) over financial or legal risks

“In a time when everyone in corporate legal operations is assessing their internal processes and solutions, this report does a great job of highlighting what is and is not working and provides a timely summary of key indicators driving decision-making,” said ACEDS president Mike Quartararo. “This is not tips and tricks—it’s actual actionable intelligence that legal operations professionals may put to use as they adapt to our current circumstances.”

Download the full report here.

About Exterro

Exterro was founded with the simple vision that applying the concepts of process optimization and data science to how companies manage digital information and respond to litigation would drive more successful outcomes at a lower cost. We remain committed to this vision today as we deliver a fully integrated Legal GRC platform that enables our clients to address their privacy, regulatory, compliance and litigation risks more effectively and at lower costs. With software solutions that span privacy, legal operations, compliance, cybersecurity and information governance, Exterro helps some of the world’s largest organizations work smarter and more efficiently. For more information, visit exterro.com.

