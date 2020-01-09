The Steadman Clinic and SPRI Join Host Smith+Nephew for 15th Annual Vail International Hip Symposium

Three-day Event at Vail Marriott Mountain Resort Highlights Latest Methods of Treating Hip Injuries and Rehabilitation and Again Will Feature Live Primary Hip Arthroscopy by Dr. Marc J. Philippon

VAIL, Colo, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) have again joined with host Smith+Nephew to present the 2020 Vail International Hip Symposium, a three-day event that begins Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort.

This annual conference, now in its 15th year, is considered one of the most innovative events in sports medicine for hip preservation. Dr. Marc J. Philippon, Managing Partner of The Steadman Clinic and Co-Chairman of SPRI and one of the leading hip specialists in the industry, has directed SPRI’s efforts in this event since its inception and will share his expertise and join in presentations of new and improved surgical techniques with over 120 pre-registered physicians and surgeons. Smith+Nephew’s strong global connections have allowed the Vail International Hip Symposium to reach well over 1,000 physicians in the last 14 years. Doctors presenting at the symposium are among the top 1% of leading hip preservation physician experts in the world.

“This marks the 15th year of this outstanding event and everyone at SPRI and The Steadman Clinic are so pleased to again join forces with Smith+Nephew at the Vail International Hip Symposium,” said Philippon. “Every January this conference attracts some of the brightest and most innovative minds in the field of hip-related orthopaedic surgery. I am especially excited to once again share a live hip arthroscopy with our attendees. We continue to develop new and better surgical techniques and I know that the physicians and surgeons in attendance will find this latest live surgery to be extremely beneficial to their preparation for future surgeries and procedures.”

“Smith+Nephew, in collaboration with SPRI, is proud to again sponsor this year’s Vail International Hip Symposium,” said Brandon Hentkowski, Senior Manager, Medical Education for U.S. sports medicine at Smith+Nephew. “We are excited to greet over 120 sports medicine orthopaedic surgeons from around the globe and to learn more from renowned experts on innovative hip preservation techniques. Smith+Nephew is looking forward to displaying its best-in-class hip preservation technologies. Chaired by Dr. Marc Philippon and Dr. Srino Bharam, the course will educate attendees on advanced hip preservation techniques and technologies that surgeons can use to help their patients live a ‘life unlimited.’”

Dr. Philippon will be joined on the elite panel by several other doctors and surgeons from both The Steadman Clinic and SPRI.

Dr. Charles Ho, Director of Imaging Research at SPRI, will speak on hip MRI essentials. Johnny Huard, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at SPRI, will address the group on the biologics of hip cartilage repair. Scott Tashman, Ph.D., Director of Biomedical Engineering at SPRI, will speak on the correlation of hip biomechanics and hip pathologies. Dr. Leslie Vidal, shoulder, hip, knee and sports medicine specialist at The Steadman Clinic, will present on predicting problems with femoroacetabular impingement (FAI). Dan Drawbaugh, Chief Executive Officer of The Steadman Clinic and SPRI, will welcome the attendees with opening remarks.

In addition to the live hip arthroscopic surgery, sessions at the symposium include presentations and discussion on diagnosis and preoperative planning, revision hip arthroscopy, hip instability, cartilage repair and post-operative care and outcomes.

