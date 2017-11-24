Breaking News
The steel structures of the awarded West Harbour passenger terminal in Helsinki are protected by Tikkurila coatings

The steel structures of the awarded West Harbour passenger terminal in Helsinki are protected by Tikkurila coatings

Tikkurila Oyj
Press Release
November 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (CET+1)

The Finnish Constructional Steelwork Association annually awards the Steel Structure Award for a steel structure initiative that promotes and describes the industry development. The award is one of the remarkable architectural awards, which has been shared already since 1980. The 2017 award was given to the West Harbour terminal 2 at the Steel structure day in Helsinki on November 21, 2107.

The new passenger terminal in West Harbour in Helsinki was taken in use in the spring of 2017. The harbour area is being renovated to accommodate rising numbers of passengers. Traffic through the West Harbour is continuously growing, particularly for the fast connections to Tallinn, ant the current terminal premises no longer serve large numbers of visitors. The expansion of the West Harbour included a new terminal and two new docks serving traffic to Tallinn. The new terminal has a wealth of steel structures and wide glazed facades.

“The West Harbour is an interesting target for Tikkurila’s industrial paint business. Tikkurila’s paints were used to coat steel structures indoors and outdoors. Together with the main contractor in charge of the steel structures, Normek Oy, we identified painting systems which are durable in harsh weather conditions,” Jarno Sula, Sales Director, Industry, Finland said.

The multifaceted steel structure and pillars of the West Harbour passenger terminal were coated with a durable epoxy-polyurethane system. The matt black-grey and silver-grey metallic structures were created with the extremely weathering and abrasion resistance polyurethane paint and matting paste.

Background information:
· Main designer: Tuomas Silvennoinen, PES-Architects, Helsinki
· Main contractor: YIT Rakennus Oy
· Contractor of steel structures: Normek Oy
· Steel structure coatings: Tikkurila Oyj
· Developer: Port of Helsinki

Images: http://213.138.147.67/tikkurila/Login.jsp?colID=EtpRaant 

For more information, please contact:

Tikkurila Oyj
Jarno Sula, Sales Director, Industry, Finland
Tel. +358 50 311 1291, [email protected]

Normek Oy
Jukka Vuori, Director
Tel. +358 400 551 998, [email protected]

