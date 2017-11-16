Savo-Solar Plc

Company Announcement 16 November 2017 at 7.00 p.m. (CET)

The subscription period for Savo-Solar Plc’s Warrant Plan 1-2017 starts on 20 November 2017

Savo-Solar Plc (“Savo-Solar” or the “Company”) carried out a rights issue during the period between 14 June 2017 and 28 June 2017, where warrants were issued to the subscribers free of charge (the “Warrants”) (“Warrant Plan 1-2017”). The share subscription price based on the warrants in EUR has been set to EUR 0.06.

Based on terms and conditions of the Warrant Plan 1-2017 the share subscription price is determined by the volume weighted average price of the Company’s share on First North Finland between 2 November 2017 and 16 November 2017, with an applied discount of 25 per cent. The subscription price, however, is at least EUR 0.06 and at most EUR 0.09 per share. The Swedish krona-denominated subscription price is determined using the EURSEK forward rate on 16 November 2017.

The subscription price per share for Warrant plan 1-2017 is EUR 0.06 or SEK 0.59.

The subscription period for shares subscribed for on the basis of the Warrants will be 20 November 2017 – 1 December 2017.

The terms and conditions of the Warrants can be found at http://savosolar.com/investor-relations/rights-issue-2017/.

For more information:

Savo-Solar Plc

Managing Director: Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: [email protected] com

Savo-Solar Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation (No 596/2014, “MAR”). The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned person on 16 November 2017 at 7.00 p.m. (CET).

About Savo-Solar

Savo-Solar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savo-Solar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savo-Solar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savo-Solar is known as the most innovative company in the business, and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to 17 countries on four continents. Savo-Solar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The Company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, phone: +46 7 3154 5232.