Breaking News
Home / Top News / The subscription period for Savo-Solar Plc’s Warrant Plan 1-2017 starts on 20 November 2017

The subscription period for Savo-Solar Plc’s Warrant Plan 1-2017 starts on 20 November 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

Savo-Solar Plc
Company Announcement                  16 November 2017 at 7.00 p.m. (CET)

The subscription period for Savo-Solar Plc’s Warrant Plan 1-2017 starts on 20 November 2017

Savo-Solar Plc (“Savo-Solar” or the “Company”) carried out a rights issue during the period between 14 June 2017 and 28 June 2017, where warrants were issued to the subscribers free of charge (the “Warrants”) (“Warrant Plan 1-2017”). The share subscription price based on the warrants in EUR has been set to EUR 0.06.

Based on terms and conditions of the Warrant Plan 1-2017 the share subscription price is determined by the volume weighted average price of the Company’s share on First North Finland between 2 November 2017 and 16 November 2017, with an applied discount of 25 per cent. The subscription price, however, is at least EUR 0.06 and at most EUR 0.09 per share. The Swedish krona-denominated subscription price is determined using the EURSEK forward rate on 16 November 2017.

The subscription price per share for Warrant plan 1-2017 is EUR 0.06 or SEK 0.59.

The subscription period for shares subscribed for on the basis of the Warrants will be 20 November 2017 – 1 December 2017.

The terms and conditions of the Warrants can be found at http://savosolar.com/investor-relations/rights-issue-2017/.

For more information:

Savo-Solar Plc
Managing Director: Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: [email protected]com

Savo-Solar Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation (No 596/2014, “MAR”). The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned person on 16 November 2017 at 7.00 p.m. (CET).

About Savo-Solar

Savo-Solar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savo-Solar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savo-Solar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savo-Solar is known as the most innovative company in the business, and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to 17 countries on four continents. Savo-Solar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The Company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, phone: +46 7 3154 5232.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.