Superfoods Witnessing Super Sales in the Global Market. FMI Shares the Emerging Trends. Superfood market is booming due to rising health concerns and social media trends. People are seeking out these nutrient-rich foods to combat modern health issues and improve their overall well-being.

NEWARK, Del, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The superfood market value is expected to rise from US$ 183.58 billion in 2024 to US$ 330.67 million by 2034. This market is analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 6.10% over the next decade.

Consumers are seeking these power foods to elevate their health, as the notion of superfoods is appealing to the general public. A remarkable surge in health and wellness trends across the countries is influencing the way manufacturers are responding with their latest food and drink products.

The growing popularity of superfoods is thus inducing manufacturers to heavily use these foods in recent drink innovations, to captivate health-conscious consumers. The quest for a healthier lifestyle, particularly among younger consumers, is driving people to seek more natural alternatives for their daily sustenance.

“Key players are investing in research and development of new formulations with superfoods as a key ingredient in them. Further, to increase their sales, players are selling their products on online platforms,” – says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Superfood Market Report

The superfood industry gained US$ 146.16 billion in 2019. From 2019 to 2023, the market expanded at a CAGR of 5.64%.

By product type, the vegetable segment is expected to acquire 32.1% in 2024.

By distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment is anticipated to obtain 15.6% in 2024.

The Asia Pacific is expected to observe heightened demand for superfoods, due to increasing marketing efforts conducted by key players. In this region, India is projected to register a relatively higher CAGR of 6.6% than the other market players.

Profiling of Top 3 Companies Providing Superfoods Globally

Superlife Co. Pte LTD.

Superlife Co. Pte LTD. is a key provider of natural beauty products and services that focuses on developing tasty, convenient, and affordable Asian quinoa packs. A recent addition by the company is probiotics kombucha which maintains a flat tummy diet. The product has no preservatives, or artificial sugar, and is all-natural.

NUA Naturals

NUA Naturals offers organic superfoods that contain vitamins, and proteins and are 100% vegan. These organic superfoods make a big difference to the consumers’ health. Apart from this, the company is mindful of sustaining the well-being of the environment.

Organic Meets Good

Organic Meets Good is situated in the United States, and specializes in organic superfood products from across the globe. The company develops distinctly formulated blends, thus creating some of the tastiest and healthiest organic products.

Recent Developments in the Market

In February 2021, Kohsei Foods Co., Ltd. commenced the sales of rice bran products, traditionally applied for fermenting in Japan, in the United States. “Nuka” rice bran is developed by the company and has been fermented using lactic acid in a hygienic and convenient tube form. Given its distinct tube packaging, “Nuka” is a convenient way of obtaining nutrients in the diet.

In August 2023, Daily Need Exim Pvt Ltd. announced that it would be importing Natto, a traditional Japanese health food in India, and selling it via the online shop, i.e., “MAIN DISH.in”. Natto offers a new option to the Indian food culture and it is considered an ideal choice for people following a balanced diet.

Enlisted Below are Some Top Market Players

Nutiva

Rhythm Superfoods LLC

Sunfood Superfoods

Impact foods International

Navitas LLC

Nutrisure Limited

Del Monte Pacific Group

Archer Daniels Midland

Creative Nature

Healthy Truth

Nature’s Superfoods LLP

Ocean Spray

The Green Labs LLP

Suncore Foods

Apax Partners

Supernutrients

Bulk Superfoods

Others

Market Segmentation of Superfoods

By Product Type:

Vegetables

Fruits

Grain and Seeds

Herbs and Roots

Other Types

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online Channels

Traditional Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Other Distribution Channel

By Application:

Beverages

Convenience or ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink foods

As it is superfoods

Bakery and confectionary

Supplements

Other Food Types

By Different Regional Markets are as Follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Author by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

