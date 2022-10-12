NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — To change the conversation around sustainability and launch a nation-wide movement, The Sustainable Green Team LTD (OTCMKTS: SGTM) (“SGTM”) has partnered with Accel Media International LLC (“AMI”), to provide a bundle of media services including iconic billboards, short-form broadcasts, commercial and production guidance, media relations, and strategy planning and implementation. Short-form commercials highlighting SGTM and its sustainability message are expected to run across major news networks including Fox Business, Bloomberg, Newsmax and additional media outlets via AMI’s network of media partnerships.

Additionally, Accel Media International is expected to utilize New to the Street for Green Leader segments featuring SGTM’s Chief Executive Officer, Tony Raynor , which will be broadcast weekly on New to the Street’s Newsmax, Fox Business and Bloomberg-sponsored segments. Accel Media International is expected to provide press releases on SGTM segments featuring Raynor and his guests weekly.

“Our goal is to reduce the massive environmental burden of landfills by converting waste biomass into marketable environmentally conscious products,” Raynor said. “I am excited to partner with AMI on this one-of-a-kind media opportunity to show the country the importance of our unique sustainability solutions.”

The partnership is a first of its kind for AMI said Vince Caruso, AMI’s Chief Executive Officer. “AMI has worked with countless public and private organizations providing billboard, short-form media and access to our additional brand, New to the Street, and this partnership dwarfs previous deals,” Caruso said.

“The Sustainable Green Team and its unique environmental solutions has world-wide implications,” Caruso said. “We have committed more guaranteed media time and advertising options to SGTM than we have any other deal we’ve done. We expect that it will reach more than $30.7 million in media value over the next five years.”

Raynor has played a major role in the green waste and arbor care industry for more than three decades. He founded The Sustainable Green Team to provide environmentally beneficial solutions in the tree care, disposal, and recycling industry. The company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch, soil, and lumber products nationwide. The company also provides storm recovery services, and environmentally conscious green waste solutions to municipalities, corporations, and consumers in the United States.

It is this work that has led the company to be one of the leading eco-friendly companies in the nation, recycling, reusing and repurposing wood which can be found in thousands of everyday products.

“We are thrilled to partner with Accel Media to broadcast to millions of people weekly on The Sustainable Green Leader segments the unique value of recycling wood and other waste products,” Raynor said. “And by featuring other environmental innovators we will tell the stories of how companies across the globe are protecting our Earth for today and tomorrow.”

Another element to the unique relationship is the fact the two companies will partner to offer clients who appear on SGTM and others full production capabilities via its production arm Daydreamer Productions. These are 30-minute or one-hour long documentary style segments that may air on national broadcast outlets as well as be available for the client to utilize via their own channels.

“This unique partnership revolutionizes media and news,” Caruso said. “And to work with Tony and his innovative company to change the sustainability industry is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“Partnering with Accel Media international is a major opportunity for us to continue with our goal” Raynor said. “We can’t do this alone. This is going to take a very big group of individuals working together to make a difference in our world.”

About Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (the “Company”) is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch, soil, and lumber products, selling directly to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience stores, food stores and drug stores, in addition to wholesalers and distributors. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services at the residential, commercial and municipal levels while offering green waste solutions to large and small scale waste disposal and recycling companies located throughout the southeastern United States. The Company’s subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing Inc., is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country.

The Company has entered into a partnership with Australia-based VRM Biologik Group to bring its world-leading soil moisture technology to the U.S.

HumiSoil® and XLR8 Bio® are soil treatment products that rebuild soil hydration on a cellular level, improving the soil and the vegetation and agricultural products it supports.

The Company will make HumiSoil and XLR8 Bio available for home gardens and lawns throughout the U.S. to help relieve water use in cities and also to help VRM Biologik Group in its mission to restore productivity in depleted topsoil in 25 percent of the world’s arable land.

To learn more, please visit thesustainablegreenteam.com, or vrmbiologik.com, or feel free to visit SGTM’s YouTube Channel.

About Accel Media International

AMI OUTDOOR, an Accel Media International company was formed in October 2019 to provide Out-Of-Home packages that include subway digital, street level, massive static and digital billboards. AMI operates placements in six markets and packages in addition to long-form broadcast interviews with assorted partners nationwide including the New to The Street business show.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by SGTM and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management’s current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “will” and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause SGTM’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for SGTM’s products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the OTC Markets website at www.otcmarkets.com . We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact:

info@nationalarborcare.com