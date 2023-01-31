Orlando, FL, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Sustainable Green Team, LTD. (OTCQX: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a provider of environmentally conscious solutions in the arbor care, disposal, and recycling industries, announced that they have received the raw material from its partner, VRM Biologik (”VRM”) to commence HumiSoil® Production in the United States. This is another recent effort to remain competitive and well-positioned for growth, one of SGTM’s 2023 corporate priorities.

SGTM anticipates beginning the production of HumiSoil® in February 2023 and distributing the product by the end of Summer 2023. The six-month process that includes VRM’s patented raw materials mixed with SGTM’s collected recycled materials will be produced at four different strategic, established production facilities with room to expand. One of the facilities is a sawmill located at Homerville, GA while the other three are located in Florida: the Callahan Plant, Astatula Facility and Apopka facility which have the capabilities to continuously produce and maintain a stock level well over 300,000 yards of HumiSoil®.

Jeff Merlin, Natures Reflection and its HumiSoil® production general manager commented, “I have always known I would be part of something great. HumiSoil® is that something. Our team at SGTM has an unbelievable opportunity to help feed and save the world. HumiSoil®, with its ability to create its own moisture and revitalize soil without synthetic and harmful fertilizer, is what makes me so grateful and humble to offer this product to farmers, ranchers, residential, commercial, just anyone and everyone to improve their life and our planet”.

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.

The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and national supplier of wood-based mulch, soil, including the soil amendment products: HumiSoil® and XLR8®, which are lumber products. The Company sells directly to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience stores, food stores, and wholesale distributors. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services at the residential, commercial, and municipal levels while offering green waste solutions to large- and small-scale waste disposal and recycling companies located throughout the Southeastern United States. The Company’s subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing Inc., is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com or visit SGTM’s YouTube Channel.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

