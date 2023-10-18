The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Invited SGTM-VRM, LLC. to The Meeting

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SGTM-VRM, LLC. (“SGTM-VRM”), a leading innovator in waste management solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary, The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM), recently participated in a round table meeting held in Jordan. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) organized the meeting with an agenda to seek and devise effective strategies for Jordan to recycle human biosolids and other challenging waste byproducts safely.

His Excellency Raed Abu Soud, the Jordanian Minister of Water, requested the meeting to find solutions in waste materials, reusing them to enhance soil and water management. In response, SGTM-VRM’s representatives, Tony Raynor and Ken Bellamy, and key VRM Biologik’s global team members shared their expertise and successful solutions implemented worldwide. The collaborative efforts proved fruitful, leading to plans for a follow-up meeting scheduled for later in October.

Tony Reynor, CEO of SGTM-VRM, states, “The forthcoming meeting will focus on conducting comprehensive surveys to evaluate available resources and identify necessary measures to facilitate large-scale pilots of the technology and inputs provided by SGTM-VRM, based in Florida. We have an immediate goal to provide solutions to Jordan.”

SGTM-VRM remains committed to supporting Jordan in its pursuit of sustainable waste management practices. By leveraging advanced technologies and innovative approaches, SGTM-VRM aims to improve soil and water quality while safely recycling challenging waste materials.

About VRM Biologik:

VRM Biologik is a renowned biotech intellectual property development leader committed to revolutionizing various industries through innovative solutions. With a strong background in research and development, VRM Biologik aims to create sustainable and transformative products that address pressing global challenges. Their sustainable technologies are designed to address environmental challenges and promote a more sustainable future – https://vrmbiologik.com .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.:

The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health and promote sustainable practices, delivering eco-friendly products and services. With a focus on innovative products and strategic partnerships, SGTM focuses on creating and providing innovative solutions for a greener and more sustainable future for generations; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ , SGTM’s YouTube Channel and corporate videos – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kycfy-UvQsU .

