The Sutton Place Hotels Partner With the Ramia Family at Halifax’s Nova Centre

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Sutton Place Hotels, a sophisticated collection of luxury properties in North America, is investing in a new hotel property in Halifax’s Nova Centre. This is the first Sutton Place property in Atlantic Canada.

It is an integral part of Nova Centre, a one-million-square-feet of mixed development space, including the newly opened Halifax Convention Centre, a financial centre, office space, restaurants, shops, and a public plaza known as Rogers Square. The hotel will feature 262 well-appointed guest rooms and suites with an on-site contemporary restaurant and lounge along with underground parking.

“Nova Centre is a state-of-the-art development and we are thrilled to bring the Sutton Place brand to Halifax,” said Tom Gaglardi, Chairman and CEO of The Sutton Place Hotels. “My family opened its first hotel in 1967, so it makes perfect sense to partner with another well-established family like the Ramias to bring Sutton Place’s ‘Tradition of Luxury’ to the east coast.”

Finishing work on the property will begin immediately, with a grand opening scheduled in Spring 2019.

“We are very excited to introduce such a prominent business family as the Gaglardis to Nova Scotia and The Sutton Place Hotel as the new luxury hotel in Nova Centre,” said Joe Ramia of Argyle Developments. “There is a great synergy between our two families because we share similar values and a deep background in family business. I’m proud that the Gaglardi family is choosing to invest in Nova Scotia.”

With hotels in Vancouver, Edmonton, and Revelstoke Mountain Resort, as well as breaking ground in Calgary, Winnipeg, and Frisco (Texas) in 2018/19, The Sutton Place Hotels represent luxury accommodations with tasteful elegance, classically refined décor, and warm and inviting staff. From hand-crafted furnishings, silk tapestries and premium bedding, every detail at The Sutton Place Hotels represent a history of refined style and polished perfection that is both inviting and distinguished.

The Sutton Place Hotel will be a fantastic addition to Nova Centre, an already iconic piece of Halifax’s evolving skyline, featuring the latest in technology, energy efficiency, and design, and a fine example of modern architecture that pays tribute to the city’s seafaring past.

For further information, or to arrange interviews, please contact:

Kayla Hepworth

The Sutton Place Hotels

Ph: 604.730.6664

[email protected]

Chrystiane Mallaley

Argyle Developments

Ph: 902.332.8046

[email protected]

About The Sutton Place Hotels

The Sutton Place Hotels are a collection of sophisticated properties in North America. Each hotel is distinctly different in style and offers timeless elegance, consistent product and exceptional service. As a select group of luxury style properties with a definite European flair, each Sutton Place Hotel is carefully selected for proximity to the business, financial and entertainment centres in each city or destination that they are located within. For more information, visit www.suttonplace.com .

About Argyle Developments

Argyle Developments and its sister companies are owned by the Ramia family. For close to 40 years, they have been in the business of developing, owning, and managing commercial, residential, and industrial properties in Nova Scotia. For more information about Nova Centre, visit www.novacentre.ca.