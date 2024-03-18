Zurich, March 18th, 2024 – The Switzerland-based protocol Liqwid Finance, in partnership with the issuer Issuance.Swiss AG, is launching CASL, an innovative ETP in the world of staking digital assets. CASL not only captures the performance of the underlying ADA, managed by the Cardano Foundation, but also the interest earned by staking the token. Distributed as an ETP (Exchange Traded Product), the product is accessible to all kind of investors from Thursday last on the Zurich stock exchange, the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN code CH1327686056 – Ticker CASL).