PENSACOLA, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tall Ships America® is excited to announce a ticket release for The Tall Ships® Pensacola festival, which will be held from April 27-30, 2023. Pensacola is once again an “Official Port” and the final stop on the Tall Ships Challenge® Gulf Coast Series, which also includes St. Petersburg, FL, and Galveston, TX. The Pensacola fleet includes five ships: The Nao Trinidad from Spain, The Pride of Baltimore II, Ernestina-Morrissey, When and If and the Glenn L. Swetman.

Pensacola, famous for its rich maritime history, hosted the first challenge in 2018 and was voted “Port of the Year.” This four-day, family-friendly event includes sailing adventures, onboard ship tours, food trucks, craft beer, music, a festival marketplace and special events.

Tickets are on sale for the Parade of Sail, Landing Party, Festival and Sail Away Adventures.

The festival opens with the Parade of Sail and Landing Party on Thursday, April 27. Three ships will take passengers for the Parade of Sail. Tickets are $185 and include a four-hour sail, food, drinks, and an unlimited three-day ticket to the festival. Landing party tickets are $150.

On Friday, April 28, the festival and sail adventures open. General Admission tickets start at $10 and sail trips start at $65. Visitors can tour ships and enjoy sailing excursions or attend special events that include sunset parties, sunrise yoga and more.

Sail Away Adventures include 75-minute day sails and the two-hour sunset sail on either When and If or Glenn L. Swetman. The Pride of Baltimore is offering sunset sails only.

According to Darien Schaefer, President & CEO for Visit Pensacola, “We are excited to welcome the Tall Ships back to Pensacola. The historic fleet arriving at the Port of Pensacola will feature a different lineup of ships but just like the last festival, you will be able to tour the ships, speak to the crew, and literally be able to touch history. Tall Ships Pensacola will bring thousands of people to the waterfront to enjoy our amazing downtown and maritime history.”

Tall Ships® America, is a nonprofit dedicated to adventure and education under sail. The Tall Ships Challenge® is a series of annual race events organized by Tall Ships America. The series began in 2001 and has involved dozens of North American cities over the years, with millions of spectators.

For more information, visit https://tallshipspensacola.org. @tallshipspensacola

