The Tech Interactive joins Museums for All to expand access, impact

San Jose science center becomes part of national network of cultural institutions increasing access to high-quality learning resources

A young girl learns about Artificial Intelligence by building an animal out of blocks and challenging a robot to recognize it. Animaker is one of several creative and unique experiences exposing visitors of all ages to their ability to create with technology. You can find it at The Tech Interactive in San Jose, California.

Young visitors enjoy Body Worlds Decoded at The Tech Interactive. The exhibition is the only experience in the world combining real human plastinanates with a custom Augmented Reality experience and other immersive technology for an in-depth look at how the body works.

San Jose, CA, June 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The Tech Interactive in downtown San Jose is joining the national Museums for All initiative to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit cultural institutions regularly and access life-enriching programs. Starting July 1, 2019, low-income visitors can access The Tech Interactive’s galleries and activities for just $1 per person for up to six people. 

“Our mission is to inspire the innovator in everyone,” said Tim Ritchie, president and CEO of The Tech, “and the most important word in that mission is everyone.  Ability to pay should never be a barrier to accessing our engaging exhibits and the life-changing skills nourished by our quality, hands-on STEM education programming, which is why we’re joining Museums for All.”

Museums for All is a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM) to expand access to cultural institutions. Similar free and reduced-price admission is offered at more than 250 institutions across 40 states, including the Children’s Discovery Museum of San Jose and San José Museum of Art. 

Inclusion, diversity, equity and access are key values for The Tech. Nearly 50,000 children from low-income, Title I schools visit The Tech Interactive on free field trips every year. The science center also hosts Sensory Friendly Hours where families can enjoy a quieter, less crowded visit at a discounted rate. The opportunity is appealing to parents of children who have mobility challenges, struggle to communicate or become easily overwhelmed by stimuli. The Tech also has a robust Girls at The Tech initiative, inspiring young women to pursue careers in STEM.

To plan your visit to The Tech Interactive, go to thetech.org. Visitors wishing to take advantage of the Museums for All program should alert a Guest Services representative upon arrival.

About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better.

Inspiring the innovator in everyone. | thetech.org

About the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) 

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums. Our mission is to inspire libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning, and cultural and civic engagement. Our grant making, policy development, and research help libraries and museums deliver valuable services that make it possible for communities and individuals to thrive. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow IMLS on Facebook and Twitter. 

About Association of Children’s Museums (ACM) 

The Association of Children’s Museums (ACM) champions children’s museums worldwide. With more than 400 members in 48 states and 20 countries, ACM leverages the collective knowledge of children’s museums through convening, sharing, and dissemination. Learn more at www.childrensmuseums.org. 

