Temperature Controlled Container Use has Increased Significantly in the Pharmaceutical Sector. United States temperature controlled pharmaceutical container market grows at 2.9% CAGR till 2034.

NEWARK, Del, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2019, the worldwide temperature controlled pharmaceutical container market was assessed to be around US$ 3.5 billion. From 2019 to 2023, the global demand for temperature controlled containers in the pharmaceutical sector increased at a rate of 5.5% per year. In 2023, the entire market generated around US$ 4.6 billion and is flexing to make it US$ 4.8 billion in 2024.

In the upcoming years, the market could develop moderately, exhibiting an annual growth rate of 4.8%. By following this promising CAGR, the global temperature controlled pharmaceutical container industry has the potential to reach a valuation of over US$ 7.7 billion in revenue by 2034.

Increasing focus on the healthcare industry to ensure the safe and timely delivery of vaccines, medicines, and other critical products is skyrocketing the demand for temperature controller pharmaceutical containers. Government efforts in several countries, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, to become self-sufficient in drugs and medications to create more opportunities for the market players in the coming days.

Request a Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6390

Key Takeaways from the Temperature Controlled Pharmaceutical Container Market Study Report:

As per FMI, the overall market is projected to offer an incremental growth opportunity of around US$ 3 billion during the forecast period.

The United States temperature-controlled pharmaceutical container market to retain its global dominance by following a CAGR of 2.9% through 2034.

With a CAGR of 2.7% till 2034 United Kingdom may take over the market in Germany, which is figured to witness 2.5% CAGR during this period.

The temperature-controlled pharmaceutical container industry of China is progressing fast, with an estimated CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.

India to present very lucrative opportunities for its regional players by advancing at a CAGR of 6% over the next ten years.

Chest-style containers constitute the most lucrative segment in the product type category across the market, with a 75.5% revenue share in 2024.

The use of such containers for chilling accounts for nearly 42.9% revenue share of the market in 2024.

Competitive Landscape for the Temperature Controlled Pharmaceutical Container Market Players

The overall market competition is highly concentrated as industries in the top 3 countries still capture 30 to 40% of the total global demand. Leading market players are investigating the use of aerogels, ultra-lightweight materials with excellent insulating qualities, to cater to the growing demand for next-generation containers.

“Using phase change materials that absorb and release heat to keep temperatures stable throughout transportation and vacuum insulated panels to maintain thermal performance over longer periods of time are some of the key technologies adopted by leading manufacturers,” – says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Delve into our methodology for an in-depth look at our research process and findings: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-6390

Recent Developments by the Temperature Controlled Pharmaceutical Container Industry Participants

In April 2022, Pelican BioThermal LLC, based in the United States, launched a new cold chain shipper with a reduced carbon footprint and increased sustainable impact. Further, owing to the growing focus on sustainability, the firm is likely to pursue its sustainability goals aggressively in the future.

To boost its perception as a company engaged in sustainable manufacturing, Sonoco, based in the United States, presented its products at NatExpo 2022, held on September 18 to 20, 2022. The company presented how its sustainable and cutting-edge packaging solutions are helping it to serve the natural and organic sectors. At the event, the recycled EnviroCanTM paper-bottom packaging solution from Sonoco was displayed.

Key Companies Profiled:

Pelican Biothermal Sonoco Product Company Cryopak Cold Chain Technologies Envirotainer Ltd Sofigram SA Ltd Va Q Tec AG Inmark Packaging Softbox Systems Sealed Air Corporation Tempack Intelsius Saeplast Americas Inc. Euroengel Srl Klinge Corporation

Get in Touch with Our Sales Team to Secure Your Copy of the Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6390

Key Segments Covered by Temperature Controlled Pharmaceutical Container Industry Survey Report

By Product Type:

Chest Style

Upright Style

By Application:

Frozen

Chilled

Ambient

By Control Type:

Active

Passive

By Content Type:

Vaccines or Drugs (IV)

Samples (Blood, Biopsy, Etc.)

Reagents

Genetic Materials

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Have a Look at Trending Research Reports on Packaging Domain:

The global passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions market is expected to increase at 9.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

The CAGR for the pharmaceutical packaging market from 2024 to 2034 is calculated to stand at 7.10% and is set to reach a valuation of US$ 216.2 billion in 2034.

The temperature controlled pharmaceutical packaging solutions market is predicted to reach a global market valuation of US$ 7.7 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034.

The pharmaceutical container market is estimated CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2033 suggests that the global pharmaceutical container market is exoected to reach a valuation of US$ 172.4 billion by 2033.

The net worth of the market share of pharmaceutical plastic bottles is predicted to grow US$ 97.1 Billion by 2033. This is expected to further drive the market share and register a CAGR of 10.5% between 2023 and 2033.

The net worth of total pharmaceutical plastic packaging products globally is projected to progress at a CAGR of 5.8% between the years 2023 and 2033 and predicts the net valuation to reach US$ 96,339.2 million by 2033.

Due to high growth in the demand for the pharmaceutical parental packaging products, the pharmaceutical glass tubing market will witness an impressive CAGR of 5%-6% in the next 10 years.

The global biopharmaceutical packaging market is expected to garner a valuation of US$ 44 billion by exhibiting a CAGR of 8.8 % in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The global pharmaceutical vials market is reach a valuation of US$ 24,099.7 million by 2033. The demand for pharmaceutical vials is estimated to grow at a steady 7.10% CAGR, with the United Kingdom, the USA, China, and India emerging as key producers.

The anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to reach US$ 246.6 billion by 2033 developing at a CAGR of 8.6%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube