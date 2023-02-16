LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) today announced that it intends to open its newest gaming destination – The Temporary by American Place – on Friday, February 17, 2023, subject to customary regulatory approvals. The opening festivities are expected to begin with a private VIP reception at 5:00 p.m. At approximately 8:00 p.m., Chicagoland’s newest gaming destination will open to the public.

Conveniently located approximately 30 minutes north of O’Hare International Airport, The Temporary by American Place is the only casino in Lake County, Illinois. The property’s interior design draws inspiration from “a day at the lake,” with lush greenery and boat paddles above the approximately 1,000 slot machines and 50 table games in the casino. At the Canoe Bar, located at the center of the casino, guests can enjoy signature cocktails under a unique chandelier fashioned from actual canoes. The Temporary also features L’Américain, a restaurant that celebrates the diverse traditions of American cooking, and Asia-Azteca, offering Asian and Latin cuisine. North Shore Steaks & Seafood, opening in April, will offer a high-end dining experience. Within the casino, two modified Airstream trailers will offer craft beer brewed locally, salads, paninis, sandwiches, and custom coffee and espresso drinks. At night, projection mapping equipment will transform The Temporary’s exterior into a large-scale art display.

“We thank the Illinois Gaming Board and its staff for their assistance throughout The Temporary’s construction and preparation,” said Daniel R. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Full House Resorts. “I also want to thank our own team of approximately 500 founding employees, who have worked diligently to prepare us for this exciting moment. We are eager to welcome Chicagoland residents to The Temporary beginning on February 17.”

For additional information, please visit www.TheTemporary.com or www.AmericanPlace.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements by Full House and our officers that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “future,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Some forward-looking statements in this press release include those regarding our expected timelines and amenities for The Temporary and American Place. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Such risks include, without limitation, various approvals that are required to open The Temporary and American Place, including approvals from the Illinois Gaming Board; our ability to repay our substantial indebtedness; the effects of potential disruptions in the supply chains for goods, such as food, lumber, and other materials; general macroeconomic conditions; the potential for additional adverse impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence of variants, on our business, construction projects, indebtedness, financial condition and operating results; potential actions by government officials at the federal, state or local level in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, including, without limitation, additional shutdowns, travel restrictions, social distancing measures or shelter-in-place orders; our ability to complete our construction projects on-time and on-budget; construction risks, disputes and cost overruns; dependence on existing management; competition; uncertainties over the development and success of our expansion projects; the financial performance of our finished projects and renovations; and regulatory and business conditions in the gaming industry (including the possible authorization or expansion of gaming in the states we operate or nearby states). Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and our other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

About Full House Resorts, Inc.

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company’s properties include The Temporary by American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. The Company is currently constructing Chamonix Casino Hotel, a new luxury hotel and casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado. For further information, please visit www.fullhouseresorts.com.

