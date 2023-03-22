Renowned Cannabis Scientist Curates 30 Terpene Profiles From High Quality Ingredients

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Terpene Store is proud to announce the launch of its new Naturals line, developed in partnership with renowned cannabis scientist Dr. Jeffrey C. Raber and his team at The Werc Shop.

The new line is a collaborative effort to create amazing flavors with high quality, verified natural ingredients.

The line features 30 curated terpene profiles, including popular cultivar foundations such as Blue Dream, Pineapple Slushy, and Kush Berry, made from all-natural sources for customers who prefer all natural flavors.

Dr. Raber stated, “We are proud to work with The Terpene Store to bring our understanding of detailed cannabis cultivar profiles and knowledge of individual natural ingredients to their catalog offering. We collectively worked diligently to design products that will support both California clients and others well into the future for their inhalable cannabis formulations. We look forward to continuing to work with The Terpene Store to further advance quality assurance and effective utilization of inhalable cannabis ingredients.”

The Terpene Store is committed to creating great flavors using only the highest-quality ingredients and adhering to strict safety and quality standards in the production of its products. This new line is no exception, and the company is confident that it will be well-received by both consumers and industry professionals alike.

“We look forward to continually working with The Werc Shop to further refine our framework of ingredient safety to offer only the highest quality products,” said Managing Partner Steve Lee. “We are excited about working together on more projects in the coming future with the goal of providing innovative solutions and unparalleled service to our customers.”

The new natural terpene line is now available for purchase through The Terpene Store’s website and wholesale phone orders.

For more information about The Terpene Store and its products, please visit www.TheTerpeneStore.com , or call 1-855-TERPENE.

About The Terpene Store:

The Terpene Store has been in business since 2016 and is a leading manufacturer of terpene flavors. The company is committed to creating great flavors using only the highest-quality ingredients and adhering to strict safety and quality standards in the production of its products. The Terpene Store provides hundreds of brands worldwide with award winning flavors.

About Dr. Jeffrey C. Raber and The Werc Shop:

Founded in 2010, The Werc Shop® was the first company to analyze the terpene chemical fingerprints of a diverse array of cannabis cultivars, building a scientific knowledgebase that spurred the global terpene market. This analytical foundation serves as the basis for the creation of complex, effective, and flavorful award-winning terpene blends. The Werc Shop formulations are built using proprietary True To Plant® formulation technology and represents the most chemically sophisticated representation of cannabis on the market today. The Werc Shop is dedicated to utilizing their patent-backed suite of tools to enable cannabis businesses to innovate and effectively consistently produce the highest-quality products that are designed to meet the diverse needs of cannabis consumers and patients. The Werc Shop scientists have more than 50 years of combined experience developing world-class products and are empowered by a broad foundation of issued and pending patents world-wide.

For more information about The Werc Shop visit www.TheWercShop.com or call (714) 931-5806.