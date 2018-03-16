The Tile Shop introduces the Avenue and Décor collection of decorative, encaustic-look tiles

Breaking News
MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, today announced the release of a unique collection of seven decorative tiles in modern, neutral grey tones called the Avenue and Décor collection.

Including both classically-inspired, patterned tiles that can be placed together to create larger geometric and scroll designs as well as two neutral tiles that bring out lighter and darker tones, the Avenue and Décor collection adds interest and excitement in a timeless, neutral color. The collection can be mixed and matched to create any number of patterns, from checkerboard to tiled frames and borders. Imported from Spain, the collection is inspired by centuries-old, encaustic-look tiles, proving that some styles never fade.

“This collection is perfect for homeowners who want to add intricate designs to their tile project but keep the overall look neutral,” said Kevin McDaniel, Vice President of Merchandising at The Tile Shop. “The variety of patterns that can be created with the patterned and neutral tiles allow anyone to get a unique, customized look in a contemporary color palette.”

The Avenue and Décor series is just one of dozens of new and unique product collections releasing this month and represents part of a commitment to offer the leading assortment in the industry.

For more information, please visit www.tileshop.com.

About The Tile Shop

The Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories in the United States. The Company offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment with up to 50 full-room tiled displays which are enhanced by the complimentary Design Studio, a collaborative platform to create customized 3-D design renderings to scale, allowing customers to bring their design ideas to life. The Tile Shop currently operates 140 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia, with an average size of 20,300 square feet and sells products online at www.tileshop.com.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

