New location offers homeowners and trade professionals over 6,000 tile and stone products and design expertise

MINNEAPOLIS, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Tile Shop, a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, now operates 143 retail showrooms in the United States.

Located at 1730 East Woodman Rd, the approximately 10,000-square-foot retail showroom offers homeowners and trade professionals an exceptional design experience with over 6,000 natural stone, made-made and luxury vinyl tile products, setting and maintenance materials, accessories, and tools. In-store design experts will be available to guide customers through the entire project process from inspiration to installation and take the guesswork out of designing. With one of the largest selection of tile in America, starting at $1.35/sq. ft., there is a product for every project from do-it-yourself backsplashes to major remodels.

“We are proud to be opening the new showroom in Colorado Springs, our 5th location in the Colorado market,” said Travis Owens, regional manager at The Tile Shop. “When homeowners and trade professionals decide to stop by, they can look forward to high quality offerings, expert advice, and all the attention to detail they’ll need for their home or their clients’ homes.”

The Tile Shop: Bringing Visions to Life

The Tile Shop in Colorado Springs features all of the products, services and expertise necessary to envision and complete a distinctive home tile project. Highlights of the offerings available include:

High-quality tiles in an extensive variety of styles, color palettes, designs, shapes, patterns and materials, including exclusive designer collections from Laura Ashley, Annie Selke, Morris & Co., Alison Victoria, and Jeffrey Alan Marks.

Expert store associate guidance in selecting, designing and ordering tile and accessories tailored to the customer’s specific design style

Premium installation products preferred by professionals, including Superior, Wedi and Ardex

Accessories and finishing pieces to further enhance tile or stone selections, all to create a custom look for every space

A broad selection of full room displays providing design inspiration

Also, The Tile Shop offers an exclusive Pro Network to trade professionals, enabling them to deliver the highest quality job to their clients. Benefits include a customer referral program, tiered discounts, in-house credit, jobsite delivery and more.

For more information or to get started on a dream design, please visit www.tileshop.com; stop by a retail showroom; or call customer service at 888-398-6595.

