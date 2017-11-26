The Top GoPro Camera Cyber Monday 2017 Deals: HERO 4K Action Camera Deals Compared by Cyber Monday Hero

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cyber Monday Hero have revealed the best GoPro deals available for Cyber Monday 2017. Their top picks this year are:

GoPro HERO 5 Black 4K Action Camera on sale – Amazon (Prime delivery available)

GoPro HERO 6 Black 4K Action Camera on sale (newest model with 4K video at 60 frames per second)

GoPro Karma Drone and HERO 6 Black Action Camera Bundle on sale – Amazon (with Karma handheld grip)

GoPro HERO Session Camera Holiday Promo Kit on sale – Amazon

The Hero 6 Black has benefited from technical improvements on previous Hero cameras, most notably with its 4K video shooting at 60fps. The Hero 5 Black and Hero 5 Session are fully waterproof GoPro cameras with 4K 30fps video and also respond to voice commands allowing users to shoot video and photos hands-free. Check out the entire range of GoPro deals on Amazon here.

Researchers at Cyber Monday Hero identify the best deals on the most popular consumer products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Online spending during Cyber Monday 2017 is already outperforming previous sales events, thanks to a higher number of shoppers and more deals on offer. Research from the National Retail Federation estimates that close to $700 billion was spent during the holiday shopping season in 2016. This number has been growing at a rate of around 5% per year since 2010.

Whilst historically Black Friday has involved lengthy queues and chaotic scenes at retail stores, the transition to online deals has eased the pressure on brick and mortar sales. Over 100 million shoppers in the US shopped online for Black Friday deals in 2016. This number has been growing year on year, as highlighted by survey data published by the NRF.

Deals from the big retailers started online on Monday, November 20th, and run for an entire week through to Cyber Monday.

The team at Cyber Monday Hero will be updating their site with the best GoPro Cyber Monday deals on a daily basis.

About Cyber Monday Hero: Cyber Monday Hero compares the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals available on a range of popular consumer electronics products. Cyber Monday Hero participates in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])