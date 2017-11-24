The Top Shark Vacuum Black Friday 2017 Deals: Cyber Monday Hero Compares Top Rocket & Navigator Deals

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The team of deal review experts at Cyber Monday Hero are comparing the best Shark Black Friday deals. The best value deals for shoppers this year are:

  •  Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum on sale – Amazon (2-in-1 Lift Away Vacuum)
     
  •  Shark DuoClean Ultralight Upright Vacuum on sale – Amazon (Prime Delivery)
     
  •  Shark Rocket TruePet Ultra-Light Upright Vacuum on sale – Amazon (TruePet Brush for deep cleaning)

This year Shark overtook Dyson as the most popular vacuum brand in the US, according to market research by Mintel.  Popular vacuum models such as the Navigator and Rocket perform well in tests at difficult tasks like sucking sand from floors and pulling cat hair from carpets.  Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on Shark vacuums are offering up some impressive discounts on popular models. Shop the entire range of Shark Vacuums on sale at Amazon.

Cyber Monday Hero find the best Black Friday deals for shoppers by tracking the prices of popular consumer products at a number of major retailers. Black Friday sales have been growing year on year and analysts expect 2017 to break the record for the biggest day of online shopping ever. Sales figures for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 are forecast to be up 4.5% on last year whilst retail sales for the full sales season, November to January, are likely to breach the $1 trillion mark.

The Black Friday sales week has transitioned over the years from an in-store sales day to a week long event with purchases just as likely to be made online as in physical stores. Over 100 million shoppers in the US shopped online for Black Friday deals in 2016. This number has been growing year on year, as highlighted by survey data published by the NRF.

Black Friday discounts begin at most retailers on the 20th November and run through until the end of Cyber Monday, which lands on 27th November this year.

Follow the team at Cyber Monday Hero as they continue to post the best Shark Black Friday deals on their website.

About Cyber Monday Hero: Cyber Monday Hero compare the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals available on a range of popular consumer electronics products. Cyber Monday Hero participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
