The Top Surface Pro Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals of 2017 Revealed by Deal Tomato

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

PHOENIX, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Online shopping experts at Deal Tomato have released a list of the best Surface Pro & Surface Book Black Friday deals for 2017. Highlights for shoppers this year include the following deals:

  • Microsoft Surface Pro (256 GB, 8 GB RAM) on sale – Amazon (newest version)
     
  • Microsoft Surface Pro & Black Type Cover Bundle on sale – Microsoft Online Store (newest version)
     
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 4 (128 GB, 4 GB RAM) on sale – Amazon (Prime delivery available)
     
  • Microsoft Surface Book (128 GB, 8 GB RAM) on sale – Amazon (with PixelSense touchscreen display)

Check out the entire range of Surface deals available at the Microsoft Online Store Black Friday Sale (up to $329 off Surface Pro bundles). The Surface Pro is an update to last year’s popular Surface Pro 4. In addition to longer battery life and an impressive high definition display, the Surface Pro has top-of-the-line specs including up to 16GB RAM and an Intel i7 processor. It has a sleeker design and a bunch of add ons including a kickstand and improved Surface Pen. Amazon are offering Black Friday deals on the Surface Pro, check out their best deals here.

Deal Tomato lists the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts available to shoppers on a number of popular consumer goods. Black Friday is set to bring a record number of deals for shoppers with retailers increasingly reliant on the sales day for generating revenue. With an annual growth rate close to 5%, total consumer spending throughout the 2016 holiday sale period reached more than $650 billion in 2016 – based on data from the National Retail Federation Survey.

Whilst several years ago Black Friday was a day where hordes of shoppers descended upon stores across the country, more and more shoppers are now turning to the web to find the best deals. A survey from the National Retail federation found that more people shopped via the internet for the Black Friday weekend 2016 showing the growing importance of e-commerce to retailers.

Discounts this year from most retailers are running for an entire week, starting on Monday, November 20th, and ending shortly after Cyber Monday on November 27th.
Deal Tomato are posting  Black Friday Surface Pro deals throughout the sales week.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato are a leading deal comparison website that provide reviews and information about the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals available for shoppers. Deal Tomato participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
