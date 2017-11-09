The Trade Desk Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

“Our third quarter results continue to highlight the growing programmatic movement and the success that an objective, independent, data-driven software platform can have in the marketplace. We again saw strength across all channels in our business, including mobile, audio and connected TV, that contributed to strong revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA” said Jeff Green, founder and CEO of The Trade Desk. “We also are seeing measurable increases in marketshare around the world. Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Korea and Indonesia, all grew by over 100% in Q3 compared with a year ago.”

Third Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights:

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the quarters ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 ($ in millions, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 GAAP Results Revenue $ 79.4 $ 53.0 Increase in revenue year over year 50 % 84 % Net Income $ 10.2 $ 3.6 Diluted EPS(1) $ 0.23 $ 0.06 Non-GAAP Results Adjusted EBITDA $ 24.4 $ 16.6 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31 % 31 % Non-GAAP Net Income(1) $ 15.3 $ 9.4 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1) $ 0.35 $ 0.24

(1) Attributable to common stockholders-diluted.

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights Include:

• Continued Omni-channel Growth: Omni-channel solutions remain a strategic focus for The Trade Desk as the industry continues shifting toward transparency and programmatic buying. Specific channel highlights include:

Mobile (In-App, Video and Web) increased to 40% of total spend for the quarter highlighting the growing importance of this channel to advertisers.

Mobile In-App grew 77% from Q3 2016 to Q3 2017.

Mobile Video grew 140% from Q3 2016 to Q3 2017.

Connected TV grew 159% from Q3 2016 to Q3 2017.

• Strong Customer Retention: Customer retention remained over 95% during the quarter, as it has for the previous 15 quarters.

• New Products and Features: The Trade Desk recently released many new product features and enhancements to its platform including:

Released our Connected TV (CTV) audience targeting, retargeting, and measurement products which gives our customers the same functionalities as all the other channels in our platform.

Re-launched auto-optimization enhanced by our team of data scientists so customers see even better performance when they choose to let the algorithm optimize to their campaign goals.

Announced new data partnerships giving our customers access to declared age and gender data from premium third-party providers.

Provided first-to-market in-app viewability measurement capabilities to enhance transparency and aid in inventory discovery.

• Combatting Invalid Traffic: Partnered with White Ops to become the first advertising platform to block invalid impressions before they are purchased.

• Cross Device Expansion: On October 24, 2017, The Trade Desk acquired certain assets of Adbrain Ltd. Combined with existing deterministic cross-device data sets, Adbrain’s technology gives The Trade Desk a proprietary device graph to match a user’s identity across different devices, driving better results for marketers and the best possible ad experience for consumers.

Fourth Quarter and Revised Full Year 2017 Outlook:

Mr. Green added, “We believe we have a strong business model that benefits from faster revenue growth than the programmatic industry and we are excited about the momentum we have as we close out the year and enter 2018. For the full year, we are raising our revenue guidance and adjusted EBITDA guidance. We now expect revenue to be about $306 million and adjusted EBITDA for 2017 to be about $90 million.”

The Trade Desk is providing its financial targets for the fourth quarter of 2017 and targets for its fiscal year 2017. The Company’s financial targets are as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2017:

Revenue of $101 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $34 million

Full Year 2017:

Revenue about $306 million, revised from $303 million

Adjusted EBITDA about $90 million, revised from $88 million

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the variability and complexity with respect to the charges excluded from this non-GAAP measures in particular, the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation expense that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. We expect the variability of the above charges could have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Included within this press release are non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations of The Trade Desk, Inc. (the Company) prepared under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures adjust the Company’s actual results prepared under GAAP by excluding charges for depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, secondary offering costs and changes in fair value of preferred stock warrant liabilities. A tax rate on the tax deductible portion of the stock-based compensation expense approximating 40% has been used in the computation of non-GAAP Net loss and non-GAAP diluted EPS attributed to common stockholders. Since the other excluded charges are non-taxable, a tax effect for those charges was not included. Also included in these non-GAAP financial measures are adjustments to diluted earnings per share amounts, as applicable, to reflect the conversion upon the Company’s IPO of all then-outstanding shares of convertible preferred stock into one third of one share of common stock using the as-if-converted method, as of January 1, 2016, or the date of issuance, if later. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP amounts for the periods presented herein are provided in schedules accompanying this release and should be considered together with the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. These non-GAAP measures are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are included solely for informational and comparative purposes. The Company’s management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the Company’s financial performance using some of the same measures as management. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be regarded as a replacement for or superior to corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ (Nasdaq: TTD) is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to expectations concerning matters that (a) are not historical facts, (b) predict or forecast future events or results, or (c) embody assumptions that may prove to have been inaccurate, including statements relating to the industry and market trends, and the Company’s financial targets such as revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. When words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will”, “outlook” or similar expressions are used, the Company is making forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot give readers any assurance that such expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the Company’s limited operating history, which makes it difficult to evaluate the Company’s business and prospects, the market for programmatic advertising developing slower or differently than the Company’s expectations, the demands and expectations of clients and the ability to attract and retain clients. The actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Form 10-K and any subsequent filings on Forms 10-Q or 8-K, available at www.sec.gov. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof.

THE TRADE DESK, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue $ 79,413 $ 52,956 $ 205,569 $ 130,516 Operating expenses: Platform operations 17,397 10,422 45,097 26,617 Sales and marketing 16,200 11,600 42,842 31,282 Technology and development 13,181 7,292 35,777 17,694 General and administrative 14,227 8,591 41,815 21,442 Total operating expenses 61,005 37,905 165,531 97,035 Income from operations 18,408 15,051 40,038 33,481 Total other expense, net 2,354 6,087 4,449 12,611 Income before income taxes 16,054 8,964 35,589 20,870 Provision for income taxes 5,825 5,320 1,602 10,668 Net income $ 10,229 $ 3,644 $ 33,987 $ 10,202 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 10,229 $ 972 $ 33,987 $ (37,007 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.08 $ 0.85 $ (3.23 ) Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.06 $ 0.77 $ (3.23 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 40,700 12,629 39,977 11,461 Diluted 44,245 17,064 43,919 11,461

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Platform operations $ 818 $ 75 $ 1,543 $ 114 Sales and marketing 1,500 200 3,277 318 Technology and development 1,990 216 3,981 330 General and administrative 1,585 165 3,605 286 Total $ 5,893 $ 656 $ 12,406 $ 1,048

THE TRADE DESK, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) As of As of September 30,

2017 December 31,

2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,798 $ 133,400 Accounts receivable, net 470,452 377,240 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,712 5,763 Total current assets 615,962 516,403 Property and equipment, net 17,396 14,779 Deferred taxes, net 1,778 1,778 Other assets, non-current 7,495 4,636 Total assets $ 642,631 $ 537,596 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 370,532 $ 321,163 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 25,405 22,973 Total current liabilities 395,937 344,136 Debt, net 27,000 25,847 Other liabilities, non-current 4,435 3,233 Total liabilities 427,372 373,216 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 196,090 179,198 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 19,169 (14,818 ) Total stockholders’ equity 215,259 164,380 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 642,631 $ 537,596

THE TRADE DESK, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 33,987 $ 10,202 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,157 2,612 Stock-based compensation 12,406 1,048 Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liabilities — 9,458 Bad debt expense 3,943 384 Other (1,312 ) 426 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (95,215 ) (82,322 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,296 ) (2,425 ) Accounts payable 51,855 94,352 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,506 5,252 Net cash provided by operating activities 7,031 38,987 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (8,357 ) (3,516 ) Capitalized software development costs (2,479 ) (1,796 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,836 ) (5,312 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from line of credit — 75,847 Repayment on line of credit — (40,000 ) Repayment of term debt — (30,000 ) Payment of debt financing costs (153 ) (976 ) Payment of financing obligations (677 ) (326 ) Proceeds from issuance of Series C convertible preferred stock — 60,000 Repurchase of preferred stock and common stock — (54,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,768 433 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 2,294 — Taxes paid related to net settlement of restricted stock awards (29 ) — Payment of stock repurchase costs — (155 ) Payment of Series C convertible preferred stock offering costs — (129 ) Proceeds from the issuance of Class A common stock in initial public offering, net of underwriting commissions — 78,120 Payment of offering costs—initial public offering — (2,568 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,203 86,246 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (602 ) 119,921 Cash and cash equivalents—Beginning of period 133,400 4,047 Cash and cash equivalents—End of period $ 132,798 $ 123,968

The following tables show the Company’s GAAP financial metrics reconciled to non-GAAP financial metrics included in this release.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (in thousands) Net income $ 10,229 $ 3,644 $ 33,987 $ 10,202 Add back: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,968 959 5,157 2,612 Stock-based compensation expense 5,893 656 12,406 1,048 Interest expense 513 1,347 1,290 2,664 Secondary offering costs — — 1,523 — Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liabilities — 4,653 — 9,458 Provision for income taxes 5,825 5,320 1,602 10,668 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,428 $ 16,579 $ 55,965 $ 36,652

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders -diluted $ 10,229 $ 972 $ 33,987 $ (37,007 ) Add back (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense 5,893 656 12,406 1,048 Secondary offering costs — — 1,523 — Premium on repurchase of convertible preferred stock — — — 47,209 Income attributable to convertible preferred stock — 2,672 — — Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liabilities — 4,653 — 9,458 Liquidation fee related to prior debt facility — 750 — 750 Adjustment for income taxes (846 ) (300 ) (1,772 ) (300 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders-diluted $ 15,276 $ 9,403 $ 46,144 $ 21,158 GAAP weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 44,245 17,064 43,919 11,461 Add back: Convertible preferred stock — 21,119 — 20,880 Dilutive stock options to purchase common stock — — — 4,549 Dilutive ESPP shares — — — 2 Dilutive stock warrants — 430 — 484 Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 44,245 38,613 43,919 37,376 GAAP diluted EPS attributable to common stockholders $ 0.23 $ 0.06 $ 0.77 $ (3.23 ) Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to common stockholders $ 0.35 $ 0.24 $ 1.05 $ 0.57

