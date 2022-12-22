Orlando, FL, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orlando, Florida, United States – The transplant coin, which assists medical patients financially launched the presale round of its initial token offering on December 19th, 2022 through pandasale finance, an innovative decentralized token launchpad.

This unique cryptocurrency is designed to assist transplant patients to ease their financialburdens after the transplant session. This project is to be used for charity and eliminate thefinancial burden of transplant recipients through a gifting opportunity model through a strongcommunity. The transplant coin gives a lifetime charitable experience & wants to assist ineliminating out-of-pocket expenses so that focus can be shifted to living with a brighter tomorrow.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fyJGwFVLvE4

The token is to popularize charitable investment for the products and services as a wholesolution and present them to investors in the form of charity along with security and profitability.

The transplant coin offers transparency with every transaction and to fulfil this an audit has beenconducted. The smart contract is anti-rug pull and anti-whale compliant, so the community canuse the transplant token as a gifting asset.

According to spokesperson of the Transplant coin emphasizes positive social impactthrough the mission. He mentions “The mission of Transplant Coin is to leverage community action and blockchain technologies to create and sustain a global medical care movement that defies the status quo and makes profitability intrinsically linked to positive social impact.”

The Business Model

The Transplant Coin is vested in giving a lifetime experience by using the collected tax fee oneach transaction, NFT royalties, and selling the merchandise to fund the charity.

Taxation on Transactions: 10% tax rate will be levied on all buy-sell transactions of thetransplant coin. The 10% tax rate will be the same irrespective of the nature of holding the asseti.e. it does not matter if it is an investment or holding period.

Merchandise: The transplant coin will be used for transactions at our online merchandise store,with hundreds of unique design ideas for every crypto enthusiast. You can explore cryptoclothing for men and women, and an amazing collection of crypto gifts for transplant coin holders and fans all over the world. The clothes are made with love and attention to smalldetails, so you can be sure to find something special for yourself or a loved one.

NFTs & Taxation: The transplant coin aims to foster community in the healthcare industry by rewarding people with NFTs for their valuable contributions, while also attempting to be at theforefront of implementation as an early Web3 application for aggregating communities. Theroyalties of the NFT arts will be 5% of the transaction which will be divided between the ownerand/or charity.

Staking/Farming: TPCv3 knows the importance of high-yielding and compound returns. Stakingis one way for crypto users to generate passive income. TPC 3 will offer returns that exceedthose you could earn in a savings account. In addition, farming your earnings from yourstaking interest is another technique that TPCv3 recognizes in high-yield rewards. Holders willbe rewarded for a certain period to help maintain operations on a particular proof-of-stakeblockchain system.

The token Pre Sale

The transplant coin, developed on the BNB Chain network, has 2 token sale rounds to fund the

token liquidity pool.70% of the raised funds will be used to add liquidity to the pancake swapand the remaining 30% for marketing and project development. At present, the transplant tokenis having its initial dex offering [IDO] on Monday, 19th December 2022 throughpandasale. finance. The coin investor community can gain early access through the transplanttoken’s launchpad partner Pandasale.Finance.

Token Name: The Transplant Coin v3

Symbol: TPCv3

Total Supply: 2,000,000,000,000 TPCv3

Soft Cap: 50 BNB

Hard Cap: 100 BNB

Presale Start time: Mon, 19 Dec 2022 17:57:23 (UTC)

Presale End time: Fri, 06 Jan 2023 17:57:00 (UTC)

Listing On: Pancake Swap

Presale Link: https://pandasale.finance/launchpad/0x10cc807d2cd1b29c1941d3105f857f44306f040b/?chain=BSC

About Transplant Coin

This unique cryptocurrency, the transplant coin is a unique cryptocurrency token designed to assist post-transplant recipients with the financial burdens of post-care recipients and supports stipends based on billing, diagnosis, and necessities while raising awareness about inequities and barriers facing the medical financial system. The Transplant Coin represents a true gifting community and we expect it to be strong and well-known around the world.

For further information, visit the following links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/transplant_coin

Telegram: https://t.me/Transplantcoin

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/transplantcoin/

Website: https://www.thetransplantcoin.com/

CONTACT: Media Contact: Contact Name: Troy Richardson Contact Email: Troy-at-thetransplantcoin.com Company: The Transplant Coin Foundation. Address: 924 North Magnolia Avenue Orlando, Florida