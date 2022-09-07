Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / The Trevor Project’s Kevin Wong to Receive the 2022 PRSA-New York President’s Award

The Trevor Project’s Kevin Wong to Receive the 2022 PRSA-New York President’s Award

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

Wong to be honored at the Big Apple Awards Gala on September 22, 2022 in New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-NY) announced today that Kevin Wong, Vice President of Communications for The Trevor Project, will receive the chapter’s annual President’s award this year. Wong will be honored at PRSA-NY’s 35th annual Big Apple Awards gala on September 22, 2022, taking place at Aspire at One World Observatory.

This year’s program will focus on themes of courage, community, and change, paying homage to the evolving global business and cultural landscape that has catalyzed PR professionals to positively impact society. The awards will also celebrate PRSA-NY’s 75th Anniversary and include memorabilia from the chapter’s past.

The PRSA-NY President’s Award honors someone who exemplifies the highest standards of ethical conduct and outstanding service in the PR industry and beyond. The award has been presented annually since its creation in 2003 and honorees are selected solely by the chapter’s president.

The Trevor Project is the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ youth. Wong oversees the organization’s communications strategy, including media relations, celebrity engagement, internal and executive communications, speaking engagements and awards, and crisis communications, leading a team of 12 professionals that PR Daily recently awarded as Communications Team of the Year. He was recently recognized by PRSA-New York as a Top 10 LGBTQ PR Leader, PR News as a Social Impact Pioneer, PR Daily as the Nonprofit Communications Professional of the Year, and Muck Rack as a Top PR Person to Follow.

“Kevin and The Trevor Project’s singular commitment to serving and protecting the LGBTQ community’s youth through thoughtful and impactful communications, programming and social media has never been more important,” said Aaron Kwittken, president of PRSA-New York. “Kevin and his team’s contributions to our industry and society have been profound, helping to both save lives and safeguard gender identity and expression,” he added.

“Communicators have the unique opportunity to positively impact their communities through storytelling, and I’m proud to work alongside The Trevor Project’s expert communicators who understand the weight of that responsibility,” said Wong. “Through our work, the organization reaches a variety of audiences with messages of love and support, ensuring LGBTQ young people know they are not alone. I’m honored to be recognized by our industry and to receive this year’s President’s Award from PRSA-New York.”

PRSA-NY recently announced the shortlist of award winners for the 35th Annual PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards, featuring leading agencies and organizations across the Greater New York City Area and nationwide.

ABOUT PRSA-NY
For 75 years, the New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one of the oldest, largest, and most prominent public relations Chapters in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, it offers top-level professional development, networking, mentoring, and awards. PRSA-NY serves communications professionals in agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government, as well as independent practitioners. For more information about PRSA-NY’s upcoming events, mentorship program, jobs boards, volunteer opportunities, and membership details, go to prsany.org.

Media contact:
info@prsany.org 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.