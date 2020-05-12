The U.S. needs more fiscal help to fight coronavirus, Fed officials say

U.S. businesses and households are going to need more fiscal support to get through what will likely be a longer period of recovery from the coronavirus shutdown than initially expected, Federal Reserve policymakers said on Tuesday.
