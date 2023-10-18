The UIC International Human Rights Clinic The UIC International Human Rights Clinic

Chicago, IL, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United Nations Human Rights Committee is reviewing the United States human rights record this week.

According to U.S. human rights civil, the United States has not provided concrete steps and implementation measures to protect human rights recognized under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Since the weeks leading to the U.S. review this October 2023, the UIC International Human Rights Clinic has been produced summary of reports, compilation of interventions through civil society statements and responses, and provided critical support to civil society engaging with this international body. More than 140 people, an impressive civil society group engaging in human rights advocacy, demanded justice and the protection of human rights for all, and especially for the most marginalized.

The UIC International Human Rights Clinic director, Sarah Dávila A., has been involved with international human rights advocacy through the ICCPR Taskforce since 2014, shortly after co-founding the International Human Rights Clinic at the law school. Her work in this and other human rights coalitions has been important for UIC clinic students to engage in human rights advocacy and understand what real human rights advocacy looks like at United Nations and other international bodies. “For our students to engage in real human rights work is critical. This experience can shape their view of international advocacy and how this international system can be navigated through a rights-based approach in human rights advocacy” said Dávila.

The UIC International Human Rights Clinic offers law students a background in human rights advocacy through practical experience on working on international human rights cases and projects.

###

About the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law

The University of Illinois at Chicago School of Law is a part of the University of Illinois – Chicago’s largest university and only public Carnegie Research 1 Institution. Its mission is to make a difference in the lives of students and the community. Located in the heart of the city’s legal, financial and commercial districts, UIC Law is recognized as one of the most diverse law schools in the nation and is a leader in providing access to underrepresented students. From our nationally recognized faculty and programs to the impact of our legal clinics, we prepare students with the knowledge, skills, experience and values to change lives. For more information, visit https://law.uic.edu/.

Attachment

The UIC International Human Rights Clinic

CONTACT: Melah Lofton UIC Law 312.427.2737 mlofto3@uic.edu