NEW YORK, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the United Nations will host its annual World Oceans Day celebration with the 2024 theme “Awaken New Depths.” Produced by the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea of the Office of Legal Affairs in partnership with and made possible by Oceanic Global, United Nations World Oceans Day 2024 (UN WOD) will feature keynote speeches, panels, presentations, and performances from names including: The President of the United Nations General Assembly, H.E. Mr. Dennis Francis, Model Meadow Walker, Oceanographer Sylvia Earle, Recording Artist and Bandleader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Louis Cato, Actress Bailey Bass, Climate Scientist Johan Rockström, Fashion Editor and Curator Derek Blasberg, Activist Xiye Bastida, Behavioral Scientist Sweta Chakraborty, Environmental Economist Naoko Ishii, Journalist Eman Mounir, Rare CEO Brett Jenks, and Oceanic Global Founder Lea d’Auriol, to name a few. The day’s programming will take us on a captivating journey through the ocean’s vastness and awaken new depths of Understanding, Compassion, Collaboration and Commitment for the ocean and all it sustains. United Nations World Oceans Day 2024 will once again bring together high-level officials, UN Delegates, and global thought leaders for an in-person gathering at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The event will also be virtually accessible to the public via live stream from 10 am – 1:30 pm EDT on the United Nations World Oceans Day website ( www.unworldoceansday.org ) with the content reshared on the social channels @unworldoceansday .

The ocean sustains humanity and all life on earth. Nonetheless, despite our utter reliance on it, we have only ever explored approximately 10% of its depths. While we know little of the ocean compared to its immense vastness, what we do know is that the consequences of our actions are evident throughout its waters and that human activity is increasingly devastating the ocean as well as placing the survival of our entire blue planet at risk. We have been warned of the implications of our actions. The knowledge on the ocean’s dire state is clear. Still, we’re not listening. Each year, humanity continues to make shallow and short-sighted decisions that further the likelihood of the ocean’s, as well as our own, demise. But we don’t have time for “out of sight, out of mind.” Our relationship to the ocean needs to urgently change, and our efforts have only skimmed the surface to date. If the world is numb to numbers, to motivate widespread momentum for the ocean, we need to open minds, ignite senses, and inspire possibilities. To protect our planet’s beating heart, we need to awaken new depths within our own. That’s why for UN World Oceans Day 2024, the United Nations and Oceanic Global are tapping into the wisdom and expertise of global decision-makers, scientists, blue economists, thought leaders, and artists to awaken new depths of Understanding, Compassion, Collaboration and Commitment for the ocean. Together with its global participants and audience members, the 2024 UN World Oceans Day celebration will expand our perspectives and appreciation for our blue planet, build new foundations for our relationship to the ocean, and ignite a wave of action towards necessary change.

Given the power of the arts to awaken new depths of empathy and understanding and to illustrate implications we may never experience first hand, the day’s programming also features dynamic artistic integrations including: the unveil of the 2024 winners of the Photo Competition for World Oceans Day, musical performances by Recording Artist and Bandleader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Louis Cato, Singer, Songwriter & Producer, Lomijoh, and Giselle World, as well as an immersive sound experience by Aquostics Chair, David Erasmus, and the debut of poetry selections from the 2024 Call for Poetry curated by Karan Rathod and Alfaaz Collective. The celebration will additionally open with a short format film produced by Oceanic Global and narrated by Actor, Director, and Producer, Michael B. Jordan.

This year, the annual United Nations World Oceans Day event will close “World Oceans Week” during which events were hosted by members of the Friends of UN World Oceans Day group and other ocean enthusiasts from around the world, further amplifying the official theme of UN World Oceans Day 2024: Awaken New Depths.

ABOUT UNITED NATIONS WORLD OCEANS DAY

Since its inception in 2008, United Nations World Oceans Day (UN WOD) has celebrated the ocean and its importance to the planet and our lives, while raising awareness about the many threats it faces. As the challenges to the ocean continue to grow, so does the need to understand and mobilize globally. In celebration of the 2024 theme, Awaken New Depths, the United Nations is joining forces with decision makers, scientists, private sector executives, civil society representatives, indigenous communities, celebrities and youth activists and more, to put the ocean first. The annual celebration, this year held on June 7th, is hosted by the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea of the Office of Legal Affairs in partnership with Oceanic Global since 2019. Following the format of previous years, the 2024 World Oceans Day event will be hosted in-person at the UN Headquarters in New York and broadcast globally via UNTV. For more information visit www.unworldoceansday.org .

ABOUT OCEANIC GLOBAL

Founded in 2016, Oceanic Global (OG) reconnects humanity to the ocean as the beating heart of the earth, and provides tangible solutions and blueprints for coexisting in harmony with the natural world. The 501c3 non-profit builds tools, mobilizes communities, and develops educational resources and standards that inspire global action and catalyze cross-sector change. In 2018, Oceanic Global launched the Blue Standard (Blue), a first-of-its-kind cross industry standard that establishes universal accountability for responsible business leadership, with over 400+ global businesses in 30+ countries and 7 global governments engaged to date. Oceanic Global is based in New York, New York with international hubs and volunteer bases in New York, London, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Tulum, and Hong Kong. Reflective of its global reach, the organization has additionally been the non-profit partner to United Nations World Oceans Day since 2019. www.oceanic.global

