The University of Toledo Selects Paciolan

Paciolan will power ticketing, marketing and CRM solutions for University of Toledo Athletics

IRVINE, Calif., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paciolan, the leading provider of ticketing, fundraising, marketing and analytics solutions for college athletics, has entered into a relationship with the University of Toledo. Paciolan will provide a cohesive digital ticketing solution including marketing services and CRM for Toledo athletics.

Toledo Rockets fans will enjoy a customized mobile experience powered by Paciolan. Fans will have the option to purchase mobile tickets, scan upon entry with their phone, manage their accounts directly from their mobile devices and seamlessly transfer or exchange tickets for events they cannot attend. Ticketing will be integrated into the Toledo Athletics website, which is powered by SIDEARM Sports.

“Paciolan’s technology and expertise in the college market will empower us to give our fans and donors an exceptional mobile experience,” said David Nottke, Deputy Director of Athletics at the University of Toledo. “We look forward to connecting with our Rockets community in new and meaningful ways through the use of Paciolan’s robust tools.”

The University of Toledo will gain a new understanding of their fans with Paciolan’s university-tailored implementation of Salesforce and CRM administrative services. Toledo staff will have instant access to customer information including account data, touch points, ticketing and parking information, transaction history, membership levels and more. These will be used to make informed business decisions, drive marketing automation and provide personalized customer service and engagement.

Toledo Athletics will be teamed up with Paciolan’s in-house experts including a Client Partner, an Ecommerce Operations Specialist and a Salesforce Administrator. Paciolan’s digital team will work closely with Toledo staff to reach new fans and sell more tickets through programmatic digital marketing campaigns including search, social media, display and video.

“The Paciolan team is excited to work with the University of Toledo to reach a new standard of excellence,” said Kim Damron, CEO and President of Paciolan. “We look forward to partnering with Toledo to elevate their customer experience through a variety of technologies and services.”

About Paciolan

Paciolan, a Learfield IMG College solution, is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and analytics solutions with over 38 years of experience serving more than 500 live entertainment organizations. Paciolan enables the sale of more than 120 million tickets per year by powering over 125 college athletic programs, more than 100 professional sports and arenas organizations, 75 performing arts venues, and several regional ticketing partners who serve hundreds of venues. Learn more at www.paciolan.com .