The Urban Action Showcase and Expo (UASE) Joins the BINGE Network Family to Stream Content on Popular OTT Platforms and Smart TVs for Greater Reach

Binge Networks will be providing dedicated coverage of this year’s Urban Action Showcase and Expo (UASE), the 8th iteration of the popular Awards show and Film Festival designed to celebrate diversity and inclusion within the action film genre

ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NetworkWire — BINGE Networks, LLC (“BINGE” or the “Company”), an award-winning streaming media platform, is proud to announce the launch of the Urban Action Showcase Cinema (UASC), a digital channel dedicated to celebrating diversity within the blockbuster action genre. The partnership will include Binge Networks’ coverage of the Urban Action Showcase and Expo (UASE), a standout event designed to celebrate and bring awareness to heroes of color within the action filmmaking genre. Set to take place November 6-14, 2020, this year’s event will be live-streamed on the dedicated Urban Action Showcase Cinema (UASC) channel – exclusively available on the Binge Networks platform.

The upcoming 8th Annual Urban Action Showcase and Expo will feature the WarnerMedia Action Short Film Competition. Playing host to an exclusive VIP awards show dedicated towards celebrating and honoring some the most prominent performances within the action genre, the UASE will promote a series of celebrity fan experiences, panels and seminars. The event will also include the 2020 UAS International Action Film Festival, where fans of the genre will be exposed to some of today’s finest independent action features, shorts, new media, web series and television pilots as part of an expose into over 40 years of mainstream action entertainment.

The Urban Action Showcase and Expo is the brainchild of martial artist and filmmaker Demetrius Angelo who has long embarked on a mission to promote the idea of equal representation of Heroes of Color in films. Angelo explained his motivation in creating the event: “At the end of the day, I wanted to change the negative perceptions of marginalized people of color from villains to heroes.”

Ever since it was first held in 2013, the UASE has become an obligatory destination among members of the action filmmaking fraternity. Martial artist Lady Sensei explained, “I believe [the UASE] is important for people of color in the martial arts because it is a Herculean platform, where our heroes and heroes of the past, present, and future, are showcased and celebrated. It creates opportunities and gives intergenerational filmmakers, directors, actresses and actors, stunt performers, an international platform to showcase their talent and creativity. It also gives fans access to meet their favorite action stars.”

Binge Networks, a media company which hosts over 200 channels and 1,500 videos on its dedicated network, enables and empowers content creators and brands seeking to present and distribute their unique product across a series of digital media platforms, including Apple TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire Stick and many others. Through its partnership with the Urban Action Showcase Cinema, Binge Networks will seek to continue to build upon its mission to provide viewers with some of the finest independent media content available today.

For more information about The Urban Action Showcase Cinema, visit http://nnw.fm/iVtXv.

About BINGE Networks

BINGE Networks is an award-winning streaming media platform, recipient of the Most Innovative Media Content Monetizing & Streaming Platform CV-Magazine-USA 2019, New York 2019 Award Programing and Top Blog of 2020 on THEGOODESTATE.com. The BINGE App is built into over 100 smart TV networks, providing the ability to globally and instantly syndicate and monetize content through key strategic partnerships throughout the streaming media industry. The company offers five core revenue streams: streaming packages, subscription video on demand (S-VOD), advertiser video on demand (A-VOD), transactional video on demand (T-VOD) and platform syndication. For more information, visit www.BINGENetworks.tv.

Media Contact

BINGE Networks, LLC

Atlanta, Georgia

www.BINGENetworks.tv

1-800-476-5837

Wire Service Contact

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

[email protected]