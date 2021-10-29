The UroLift® System Receives Bronze Award for Best New Branded Television Campaign and Honorable Mention in the Best Branded Website Category from DTC Perspectives

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) announced today that the UroLift® System was honored by DTC Perspectives with a Bronze Award in the “Best New Branded Television Campaign” category and an Honorable Mention in the “Best Branded Website” category. The National Advertising Awards were announced at the Annual DTC National Conference in Boston, which was held October 12-14.

The campaign, “Theater ‘Flow’,” is the first national TV campaign in Teleflex history. The ad features prominent imagery associated with symptoms of enlarged prostate, or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including increased frequency, a weak urine stream and feeling of incomplete emptying of the bladder. The ad includes a clear call to action to visit the branded website and to call a toll-free number. The UroLift System is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH, a condition that leads more than 12 million men in the U.S. to seek treatment every year.1

“Many big pharma companies with large advertising budgets were selected as finalists for the Best New Branded Television Campaign,” said Bryan Holmes, Global Vice President, Marketing and Business Development of the Teleflex Interventional Urology Business Unit. “We were somewhat of an underdog from this perspective but were able to create a terrific campaign that stood out to the judges. We are proud of our skilled team, and our success was a result of their hard work and dedication to producing quality work that spoke to our target audience.”

“DTC works when potential customers ask their doctor about the advertised product. DTC works really well when there is a large pool of potential users who are informed about something new to help them. The UroLift System meets both criteria. The pool of men with BPH is large, and UroLift is a novel approach,” said Bob Ehrlich, Chairman, DTC Perspectives, Inc.

The campaign aired for 25 weeks, from July 6 to December 30, 2020. Over the course of the campaign 3,108 television ads in :60 and :30 second spots ran on national cable stations. The response to the television ad was nearly double what was originally planned, demonstrating a significant breakthrough to the brand’s target market. Additionally, traffic to the branded website increased 146%.

The campaign was developed in partnership with the award-winning creative director Rocky Botts of the Rocky Botts Creative agency.

About the DTC Perspectives Awards

DTC Perspectives, the leading forum for direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertising thought leaders, honors a dynamic group of pharmaceutical companies and brands at the much-anticipated DTC National Advertising Awards. Learn more about the awards at DTC Perspectives.

About the UroLift® System

The UroLift System is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It is indicated for the treatment of symptoms of an enlarged prostate up to 100 cc in men 45 years or older (50 years outside U.S.). The UroLift® permanent implants, delivered during an outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction, without heating, cutting, destruction of or removing prostate tissue. The UroLift® System can be used to treat a broad spectrum of anatomies, including obstructive median lobe.2 It is the only leading BPH procedure shown to not cause new onset, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction.*3-5 Most common adverse events are temporary and can include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence.3 Rare side effects, including bleeding and infection, may lead to a serious outcome and may require intervention. Individual results may vary. The prostatic urethral lift procedure (using the UroLift® System) is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. More than 300,000 men have been treated with the UroLift® System in select markets worldwide.† Learn more at UroLift.com. Rx only.

About Teleflex Interventional Urology

The Teleflex Interventional Urology Business Unit is dedicated to developing innovative, minimally invasive, and clinically effective devices that address unmet needs in the field of urology. Our focus is on improving the standard of care for patients with BPH using the UroLift® System, a minimally invasive, permanent implant system that treats symptoms while preserving sexual function.*3–5 Learn more at NeoTract.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose-driven innovation — a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs — to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine, and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit Teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rusch®, UroLift®, and Weck® — trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

*No instances of new, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction in the L.I.F.T. pivotal study.

† Management estimate based on product sales and average units per procedure.

