June is Men’s Health Month Take charge of your health, one checkup at a time!

BALTIMORE, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — June starts Men’s Health Month, and the Urology Care Foundation, the official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), is encouraging men to take charge of their health, one checkup at a time.

Urological health may not be on the top of mind for most men, but one common theme is the earlier an issue is caught, the more treatable it is. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men in the US, and testicular cancer is one of the most curable cancers if it is detected early. But cancers are not the only urological issues men should be getting checked out; for men, urology includes the entire urinary tract and reproductive organs.

“When it comes to men’s sexual and reproductive health, the truth is many of these issues men suffer from are very treatable. By speaking with their doctor regarding problems such as erectile dysfunction, Peyronie’s Disease, or infertility, simple tests can be ordered ​to reveal the underlying problem and fast-track men to proven treatment pathways,” said Dr. Jeffrey Morrison, a men’s health and male infertility specialist at UCHealth. “For example, bloodwork may reveal testosterone deficiency, or a semen analysis could show impaired sperm counts. Once these problems are diagnosed, men can partner with a men’s health specialist to get things back on the right track. Sometimes, sensitive men’s health issues can actually be a sign of larger health problems such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease. In this way, seeing your doctor for a hen’s Health checkup can even be life-saving!”

Each week in June, the Urology Care Foundation is focusing on different aspects of a man’s urological health and the types of exams that could save their life:

Week 1: Sexual Health Exams Read an erectile dysfunction brochure for an overview of symptoms, causes, diagnosis and treatment. Learn about vasectomy basics, including fact sheets about the procedure and reversal.

Week 2: Testicular Exams Download the Testicular Cancer Fact Sheet for a concise review to help young men understand testicular cancer and the importance of testicular self-exams. Read the Testicular Cancer Patient Guide, including patient stories, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options.

Week 3: Prostate Exams Check out the Advanced Prostate Cancer Patient Guide which includes how to diagnose, screen, treat, and manage advanced prostate cancer. Download the football-themed Prostate Health Playbook covering prostatitis, BPH, incontinence as well as information on prostate cancer to include screening and treatment options.

Week 4: Urology Tune-Ups Read the Men’s Urology – What You Should Know Fact Sheet which uses the analogy of car care to better understand the basics about urologic health for men. Download the What African American Men Should Know Fact Sheet which includes numbers and screenings to help African American men keep their health in check.



For more information on all aspects of men’s health, view the Urology Care Foundation’s Men’s Health Month Info Center.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world’s leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: http://www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.

Attachment

June is Men’s Health Month

CONTACT: Corey Del Bianco Urology Care Foundation 443-909-4033 [email protected]