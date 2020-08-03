The US-Based Room Renting Marketplace RoomMatch Is Providing Personalized Renting Solutions Through A Unique Match-Up Quiz

Breaking News
Aug. 03, 2020

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The trend of room-renting has gained a lot of traction over the last few years. With soaring property prices, people are no longer willing to pay huge sums to buy real estate. Instead, many people are looking to rent rooms instead of rent/buy an entire home. Many current tenants have started to look to add roommates as the cost of property has risen.

However, room renting comes with a set of challenges. It is often difficult to find a perfect rented home as per one’s exact needs. At the top of the list, it can be quite a hassle to get hold of reasonable and like-minded people, while trying to rent out a spare room in one’s house. There are several agencies that offer such services. But, their services are either too costly, ineffective, or both. RoomMatch has addressed all these issues and is providing affordable, yet efficient room renting match-up services. 

RoomMatch is a US-based company that is equipped with an online marketplace for room rentals. Essentially, it is optimizing the tedious renting process by bridging the gap between renters and rent-seekers, through a tech-backed platform. 

Unlike other service providers in this space, RoomMatch provides a far more customized experience. Interestingly, it has deployed a unique Match-up Quiz on its platform. Every user is asked to answer several questions on their preferences when it comes to renting a room, or looking for roommates to live with. Based on these answers, RoomMatch displays the most relevant results, along with a match percent. This unique approach gives users an idea about how relevant and comfortable they will feel in the new environment. 

Additionally, the platform also provides a secure messaging system where potential co-livers can chat with each other and understand how feasible it will be to share a space with each other. In a quest to maintain user privacy, RoomMatch does not ask its users to share personal information like a contact number or email address in a public environment. Users can share this information with each other when they feel comfortable, through the in-platform secure messaging system. 

When it comes to sharing a living space, it is quite important to be with people who share similar lifestyles. RoomMatch, through its match-up quiz, ensures that users find the most relevant results on room renting and roommate searches.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/room_match/ 

Media Details
Company Name: Roommatch
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://roommatch.com/ 

