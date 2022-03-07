Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / The Vaccine Delivery Device Industry is Expected to Reach a Global Market Size of US$ 10.25 Bn by 2022, Owing to Rising Demand for Pain-free Needles

The Vaccine Delivery Device Industry is Expected to Reach a Global Market Size of US$ 10.25 Bn by 2022, Owing to Rising Demand for Pain-free Needles

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Vaccine Delivery Device Market Analysis Report By Product (Syringe Based Vaccine Delivery Devices, Jet Injector Based Vaccine Delivery Devices), By Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Intradermal Vaccine Delivery Devices) & By Region – Global Insights 2022-2032

ROCKVILLE Md., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Vaccine Delivery Device market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 9.5% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 10.25 Bn by the end of 2032.

For instance, the UK government invested £1 million from its Global Challenges Research Fund through Medical Research Council to probe the Zika Virus transmission and its source. In addition, the demand for advanced vaccine delivery devices has increased owing to their application in treatments of influenza, hepatitis A and B, and meningitis, thereby bolstering the market size in the forecast period.

Prospects further elevated during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it created an urgency for developed and efficient vaccination devices, thereby elevating the market size. In addition, the initiatives taken by various governments and non-government organizations are anticipated to boost the market significantly.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=178

The growing financial backing from the government and non-governmental organizations has resulted in a slew of new advances in the field, boosting the market’s size. The UK government, for example, allocated £1 million from the Global Challenges Research Fund to the Medical Research Council to investigate Zika Virus transmission and source.

Furthermore, the number of diabetic patients worldwide is increasing. According to the World Health Organization, 422 million people globally are affected by the condition, which is expected to increase the market throughout the forecast period.

Why is APEJ Predicted to be the Fastest-Growing Region?
Contribution of Developing Nations to Increase Demand for Vaccine Delivery Devices

APEJ is projected to be the fastest-growing region owing to the increasing patient pool. The presence of developing nations such as; India and China is projected to further boost the market in the region.

Moreover, the unmet vaccine demand in the untapped regions is predicted to augment the industry in APEJ in the coming time. Also, the rising geriatric population in the region can notably boost the demand for vaccination, thereby bolstering the market in APEJ. The region is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12% through 2032.

To learn more about Vaccine Delivery Device Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=178

Key Segments Covered in the Vaccine Delivery Device Industry Survey

  • By Product Type
    • Syringes-based Vaccine Delivery Devices
    • Jet Injectors-based Vaccine Delivery Devices Market
    • Other Vaccine Delivery Device Products
  • By Route of Administration
    • Subcutaneous Vaccine Delivery Devices
    • Intramuscular Vaccine Delivery Devices
    • Intradermal Vaccine Delivery Devices
    • Other Vaccine Delivery Devices

Competitive Landscape
The key players of the global vaccine delivery devices market adopt strategies such as; collaboration, partnership, and acquisitions.

  • In April 2020, Zealand Pharma acquired Valeritas Holdings, a U.S based medical company for a price of USD 23 Mn.
  • In November 2021, Gerresheimar entered into a partnership with Midas Pharma for a new auto injector. The partnership comprises of the development and marketing of new generation auto injector.
  • In August 2021, the Vaccine developer Serum Institute of India acquired a 50% stake in pharma packaging company Schott Kaisha for an amount that was not disclosed. Schott AG is a Germany-based player that manufactures vials, syringes, and cartridges.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=178

Key players in the Vaccine Delivery Device Market

  • Becton Dickinson & Company
  • PharmaJet Inc.
  • Valeritas Holdings Inc.
  • Vaxxas Pty. Ltd
  • Gerresheimer AG
  • Schott AG
  • Antares Pharma, Inc.
  • 3M Company

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • By product type, syringes are likely to be most lucrative, accumulating US$ 900 Mn in value
  • Sales of intramuscular vaccine delivery devices to reach a value of US$ 1 Bn by 2022
  • North America to be a potential revenue hub, forecast to incline at a 10% CAGR
  • APEJ to be the most opportunistic market, flourishing at 12% CAGR from 2022-2032
  • Global vaccine delivery devices market likely to be valued at over US$ 4 Bn by 2022-end

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain –

Syringes Market InsightsMedical device manufacturers are focusing on delivering important surgical equipment such as syringes. Asia has enormous development potential for syringes, with the highest expected growth rate, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chromatography Syringes Market AnalysisOver the next ten years, increased demand for gas chromatography syringes, rising sales of manual chromatography syringes, and the existence of top suppliers of high pressure liquid chromatography syringes are expected to drive market expansion.

Prefilled Syringes Market ForecastPre-filled syringes have emerged as one of the fastest-growing options for unit dosage medicine as the pharmaceutical industry investigates innovative and more convenient drug delivery technologies.

Cancer Therapeutics Market ForecastDiscoveries of revolutionary peptide-based medications are projected to influence developing trends in the cancer therapeutics market, with the cancer therapeutics sector is steady in its R&D operations. In the future years, peptide-based drugs are projected to become more widely used in cancer therapeutics.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.