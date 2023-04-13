HERNDON, Va., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Valiant and The Valiant Foundation announced today the selection of Team Rubicon and Warriors Ethos as the Foundation’s core charitable partners. Valiant is also excited to announce the second annual Valiant Charity Golf Classic, which will be held on Sept. 7, 2023, at Lansdowne Golf Resort in Leesburg, Va., and benefit these and other charitable organizations.

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to more than 150,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 1,100 operations domestically and internationally. Warriors Ethos is a nonprofit organization that provides assistance in the career planning, professional development, and placement of service members, veterans, and their spouses and caregivers, throughout their transition into civilian life. The ultimate goal of Warriors Ethos is to ensure that every service member participating in the program achieves a successful job placement.

“Valiant has a long-standing tradition of supporting the causes that our employees are passionate about, and we’re excited to partner with Team Rubicon and Warriors Ethos and support the incredible work both of these organizations are doing every day,” John Hart, Valiant’s Chief Growth Officer and President of the Valiant Foundation, said. “The proceeds from this year’s event will support both of these charities and other well-deserving causes.”

The 2022 Golf Classic raised nearly $100,000 in proceeds, and all proceeds of this year’s event will benefit The Valiant Foundation, Team Rubicon, and Warriors Ethos. Individuals or companies interested in sponsoring or playing in the event can visit https://www.onevaliant.com/golf-classic or email golfclassic@onevaliant.com to learn more.

About Valiant

Valiant empowers our customers’ most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant’s 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Critical Mission and Language Support; Advanced Logistics & Sustainment; Intelligence & Analysis Solutions; Global Contingency & Stability Operations; and Facility Modernization, Operations, and Maintenance. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va., and is a closely held corporation of GC Valiant LP, along with other shareholders. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com, and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About The Valiant Foundation

The Valiant Foundation is a Virginia-registered 501(c)(3) founded in 2019 to provide financial support to veterans- and disaster relief-focused charitable agencies. The Foundation is funded by contributions from Valiant, The GC Companies, individuals, and through fundraisers and other special events.

For media inquiries:

Justin Garrison

Senior Director of Communications, Marketing & Strategy

M: +1 864 607 5943

E: justin.garrison@onevaliant.com