The Vault Quintuples Down on the Growing Potential of the Online Auto Market in 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

JACKSON, Miss., Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Vault is one of Sonicbidder.com’s most frequent consignors. In the past year, the duo have teamed up for five auctions. Together, the two have made several millions in asset conversions, setting the tone for the bold and relatively new landscape of online-only automotive auctions. When Sonicbidder.com announced plans for their year-end sale, “Christmas Around the World,” JD Pass was more than happy to consign some wares from his notable Jackson, Mississippi, showroom.

That happiness would pay off. With a majority sale-through rate, Christmas Around the World was another success for the online auction platform that meant more returns for their consignors. Pass himself was particularly thrilled saying, “We were excited to use this opportunity to sell so much of our inventory right here at the end of the year. Sonicbidder.com is always fruitful for us.” The Vault dispatched inventory nationally and internationally thanks to the world stage promised by Sonicbidder.com.

This sale was the perfect way for The Vault to make room for even more collections in 2022. Pass and crew have subsequently acquired a small collection and are in talks to acquire a few more even now before the ball drops. Pass considers his moves on Sonicbidder.com to be not just an instrumental part of his business but a necessity of doing business in the future. Amongst talks of NFTs, blockchains, and the Metaverse, one thing is clear. The extended potential of the internet is the next frontier. As online shopping continues to be the consumer’s ideal form of commerce, automotive business will need to continue to find new ways to follow suit. Sonicbidder.com understands this and so does The Vault. This is why they continue their consignment agreement and why both are confident that they will continue to partner in 2022 and beyond.

The Vault // caleb@thevaultms.com

