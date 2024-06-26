For months, the media-industrial complex has churned out useless speculation about the veepstakes, much of it generated by the wannabe candidates themselves.
Out of nowhere, these stories would appear: Tom Cotton, an unusually strong candidate! Ben Carson! Byron Donalds! Glenn Youngkin! People who you knew, whatever their qualifications, didn’t really have a shot at becoming Donald Trump’s running mate.
And then there was the former president himself, who met or campaigned with
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- The veepstakes goes ‘Apprentice’: Will Trump really pick Rubio, Vance or Burgum? - June 26, 2024
- Mike Kennedy advances past crowded GOP primary to secure nomination for open Utah House seat - June 25, 2024
- State Senator wins Dem primary in central New York, lining up showdown for pivotal swing seat - June 25, 2024